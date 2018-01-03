City of Merritt to begin CUPE contract negotiation in 2018

The City of Merritt is preparing to head to the bargaining table now that its contract with approximately 50 unionized workers has expired.

The latest agreement with the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 900 ran out Dec. 31, and the city’s chief administrative officer, Shawn Boven, said getting a new agreement ratified will be a priority for 2018.

“It’ll be on everybody’s minds to come to some sort of agreement,” said Boven.

“We’ve got staff at [the] RCMP [detachment], we’ve got staff at public works, staff in the aquatic centre [and] civic centre,” he said.

Boven said the expired agreement doesn’t change day-to-day operations at the city as the last agreement will roll over into 2018 until a new deal is ratified.

No negotiations took place over the course of this past year while the local chapter was under the administrative control of CUPE’s national arm, but as of the end of 2017, CUPE 900 is back in the hands of local officials.

“As of December 31 they’re turning [control] back [over] to the local union office,” said Boven, who noted travel and scheduling difficulties as reasons negotiations didn’t occur last year.

“When the office is under administration it makes doing business a little different than you would normally,” said Boven.

“They’ve got a whole bunch of other [branches] to look after, so their availability isn’t as good as the local level.”

CUPE 900 is known as a composite local chapter, representing city workers in Kamloops and a number of surrounding communities, including Merritt.

Kevin McConnachie, a national representative for the union, said “procedural matters” led CUPE national to step in to add more checks and balances to local operations.

The City of Merritt and CUPE ratified a three-year agreement in the summer of 2015, which involved municipal employees receiving a 4.75 per cent raise, Boven told the Herald.