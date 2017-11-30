City of Merritt left with another vacant position

For the third time in two years, the City of Merritt is looking for a new recreation and facilities manager.

Lee Nelles had only been in the role since Aug. 1, when he took over for the outgoing Brad Gilbert who parted ways with the city in April 2017. Gilbert was hired as the replacement for former manager Larry Plotnikoff who left the position after an city-commissioned audit uncovered issues with the construction of a multi-use sports box in 2015.

The city’s chief administrative officer Shawn Boven declined to comment on the matter, citing confidentiality when it comes to personnel matters.

He went on to state that the city would soon issue a public posting for the job.