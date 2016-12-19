- “Like a slow death:” reflecting on the last days at TolkoPosted 3 hours ago
City of Merritt receives $30,478 from Victoria
The City of Merritt has received its annual payment in lieu of property taxes from the provincial government.
Each November, the province sends grants to municipalities to cover the cost of services such as sewers, roads and fire protection that benefitted government properties.
The calculation includes warehouses, office buildings and other property owned by the province, but not schools or hospitals, nor parks, highways and property managed by Crown corporations.
This year, Merritt received $30,478.
The provincial government has distributed nearly $16 million in compensation for municipal property taxes to 56 communities around the province this year.