City of Merritt tallies up cost of flood

As the high water level on the Nicola River slowly tapered off towards the end of June, administrators from the City of Merritt began to add up the cost of various flood mitigation efforts in town.

All told, $90,332 was spent on keeping the waters of the Nicola River from damaging city infrastructure, said Sheila Thiessen, director of finance for the City of Merritt.

Of the $90,332 total, $11,832 was spent on materials and supplies, while $6,400 was spent strictly on sand for the sandbags. Overtime wages and benefits for public workers tallied $23,700, while the majority of the cash was spent on protecting city infrastructure ($48,400), explained Thiessen.

Tax payers are unlikely to see any impact from the spending in next year’s budget from the spending, as provincial cash will cover much of the city’s expenses, said Shawn Boven, chief administrative officer for the City of Merritt.

“I was really happy with the response from both the public works department, and the citizens in the community,” said Boven. “This wasn’t anything we haven’t seen before — the water was maybe a little bit higher — but we’ve experienced this many times in the past.”

It has likely been about 15 years since the last time Merritt saw water levels as high on the Nicola River as they were last May, when Nicola Lake was filling up at an unprecedented 100 cubic metres per second.

The amount of inflow into the lake forced flood safety engineer Jeptha Ball to increase outflows from the Nicola Dam — which then led to the river breaching its banks further downstream in Merritt.

High water temporarily shut down the course the Merritt Golf and Country Club and threatened to wash out into the El Dorado trailer park. Residents on Charters Street, Garcia Street and Burgess Avenue south of Voght Street saw their backyards filled with water.

And while Boven obviously wasn’t thrilled that residents were forced to take a dinghy across their yard to access their shed, he pointed out that the trouble spots around town matched up with the city’s data on the flood plain in town.

“I was out in the field with a [flood plain] map and on certain streets — in particular, Garcia Street by Nicola Meadows — seeing how high the water could potentially get. It almost got to that point, but no further,” said Boven, adding that is important information to share with those who live in the flood plain, so that they are aware of the risk of flooding.

As the Herald reported in May, public works crews were only deployed to sandbag city infrastructure — but that didn’t stop residents from calling city hall to ask for help in protecting their property.

“That’s something we could do better communicating in the future,” said Boven. “We could have communicated better: ‘Here’s what the city does, here is what the city doesn’t do, and why.’”

The CAO praised the community spirit shown by many Merrittonians, who chipped in by filling sandbags and helping to place them at various residences along the river — though he noted that such efforts should probably begin a little earlier next time.

“There were a whole bunch of people filling sandbags over at the civic centre. In my mind I was thinking, ‘That’s awesome. But it should have been last week,’” he said. “In a lot of areas, people waited for the peak to start, as opposed to preparing in advance.”

As far as cleanup efforts around town following the flood, Boven said the city is seeking quotes from companies to clean up Rotary Park, which incurred damage in some areas and was left swampy and smelly in others. The upcoming city-sponsored Canada Day activities will be moved to Central Park this year, as parts of Rotary Park remain closed, said Boven.