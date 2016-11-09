City nixes parking bylaw

The pay-in-lieu of parking provision in the city’s zoning bylaw was rendered toothless on Tuesday (Nov. 8) as city council voted unanimously to change it.

Under the provision, a business can be charged $3,500 per off-street parking spot if it has fewer stalls than required in the bylaw. Any money collected is held in reserve to fund any parking infrastructure needed in the future, such as a parkade or a lot. The provision applies to various classes of buildings, but a group of business owners known as Downtown Voice has been particularly vocal in their opposition to the rule, saying the provision is hurting the economic development of the downtown core.

Businesses zoned C2 (central business district) had been exempt from the parking provision until the city’s zoning bylaw was changed in 2015.

A motion from Coun. Mike Goetz was made at a committee of the whole meeting last Thursday (Nov. 3) to alter the provision from $3,500 to $1 and pledged to review the situation on an annual basis.

That motion was brought before council on Tuesday, and after being carried unanimously will now require a zoning amendment. First and second readings should come at the Nov. 22 council meeting said City of Merritt corporate officer Melisa Miles.

The provision won’t be changed immediately, however, as it will then require a public hearing before coming back to council that same meeting to be finalized.

While the bylaw won’t likely be officially changed until 2017, Miles said the city is making considerations for those businesses affected by the current dollar amount.

Multiple downtown business and property owners have said the provision affected their ability to sell or renovate their businesses, claiming that doing so triggered requirements from the city to provide parking they don’t have or pay large sums of money.

Those bills will now be much smaller, and should help certain sales and development in the downtown move ahead.

The owners of Mirror Vintage, and the non-profit Nicola Valley Health Care Auxiliary have both been trying to do construction on their respective properties, while Century 21 realtor Janis Post, who owns the building at 2088 Garcia Street, and Nicola Lanes owner Ewan Turner have been trying to sell their properties. All four ran into complications with the bylaw.

Turner told the Herald that he’s been trying to sell his bowling alley so that he can retire, but the parking provision lost him three potential sales. He said his business has no off-street parking and would have been on the hook to supply 20 spots or about $ 70,000 in lieu.

Century 21 realtor Don Ward told the Herald that with the bylaw change, downtown businesses owners looking to sell should be able to rekindle talks with potential buyers.

Mirror Vintage owner Clint Langill said the change now allows him to do the renovations to his business/home without having to pay $56,000 for 16 parking spots. That bill will now be just $16.

“Now we can go ahead with putting a roof on our house; we can go ahead with further development of the property,” Langill said.

The auxiliary has a property behind its thrift shop, with plans to expand it, but that required 12 spots or $43,000. Now that bill will be $12.

The new $1 provision will impact more than just the development in the downtown, however, as it applies to residential, institutional and industrial classes of buildings as well.

Coun. Mike Goetz said that the idea behind leaving a $1 charge is to keep the provision in the bylaw in case it needs to be enforced in the future.

“We need to have a parking bylaw, but when it needs to be enacted, then you enact it,” Goetz told the Herald.

The provision is expected to be reviewed annually during budget deliberations, which are held in January.

Goetz said he’s not concerned the reserve fund won’t generate much money for parking infrastructure in the future, because it hasn’t been used yet and hasn’t been paid into many times.

The provision has existed in some form since 1980 and to date has collected about $71,000 for the reserve fund from two payments.

Goetz said that if in the future the parking fee needs to be increased council can discuss what a fair price would be with Downtown Voice.

“But I think it’s a long time before we ever have that conversation,” Goetz said.

Downtown Voice member Bruce McMurchy said starting the group Downtown Voice has opened up a line of communication with city council that was lacking in the past.

He said changing the bylaw to $1 should revitalize Merritt’s downtown.

“Now we can have investors come in and see that yes they can indeed develop a business, develop a property and not have the threat of this pay-in-lieu [of] parking held over them. No one can afford these thousands of dollars,” McMurchy said.