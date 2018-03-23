City of Merritt considers social planner position in 2018

by Dara Hill

City council debated the implementation of a social planner position to co-ordinate with agencies in Merritt dealing with issues in the community such as homelessness and accessibility.

It was reported at the city council meeting on March 20 that the position would cost approximately $50,000.

Sheila Thiessen, Director of Finance for the City of Merritt, explained that the initiative would be funded by public taxes or by dipping into the city’s reserves.

“There is no grant funding available at this time for this position, so it would be funded with taxation or prior year’s surplus,” she said.

Coun. Diana Norgaard expressed her support for the position at the last city council meeting.

“We have significant social problems in our community that we need to be addressing,” she said.

She explained that social issues are not being addressed in the community because many social agencies in Merritt work with limited budgets and lack the time needed to work together.

“We need to be showing the public that we care about our social issues in the community,” she said.

Coun. Linda Brown urged council to remove the item from the 2018 budget, noting they can revisit the proposal later on when more information about the position becomes available.

“We’re nowhere near ready with this to bring it to this table for this particular fiscal year,” she said.

Brown went on to express her concern about funding the position at the city level.

“I think a social planner is more of a health-funded position than city-funded position,” she said.

Norgaard noted that working with funding partners is a viable option.

“If we approve it and it’s in the budget it means that we have negotiating room for partnership funding. If we don’t have anything in the budget that says that money is there, we do not have that room,“ she said.

“$50,000 is not a lot of money to deal with the social issues that we have in our community,” she added.

Thiessen said that more information is coming to council in the form of a report from the social planning committee. The motion has been put on the back burner until then.

“This position was tabled until more information is brought to council,” Thiessen said.