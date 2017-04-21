City parts ways with recreation manager

The City of Merritt has parted ways with another senior manager.

Brad Gilbert is no longer working with the City of Merritt as the director of recreation and facilities, Chief Administrative Officer Shawn Boven confirmed to the Herald on Friday.

Boven declined to comment further, citing a confidentiality policy when dealing with employment matters.

“We do wish him all the best, of course,” added Boven.

Gilbert was with the city for less than a year having started his job in Merritt on May 2, 2016.

Gilbert came from Athabasca, Alta., where he worked previously as the general manager for the Athabasca Regional Multiplex Society.