City receives $2.3 million to finish Coldwater Avenue repaving project

The second time’s the charm for the City of Merritt.

After having its application to the New Building Canada Fund denied last year, chief administrative officer Shawn Boven confirmed that the city’s second application secured a $2.3 million grant.

This means the city will now repave Coldwater Avenue all the way from Wilson Street to Voght Street in 2017.

Boven said the city’s second application was referred by the provincial government to the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund, which is comprised of federal and provincial dollars.

The Coldwater Avenue repaving project that the city will undertake will also involve replacing water and sewer lines below the street, as well as the replacement of its sidewalks and the painting of bike lanes on the road.

This grant provides the city with about 83 per cent of the project’s cost, which is estimated to be about $2.7 million, Boven told the Herald. The city’s will only need to put up about $470,000, he said.

“We only have to pay 17 per cent [of the project cost] now,” said Boven.

Had the application gone through the New Building Canada Fund, the city would of had to put in more money as that grant is only a 50 per cent matching grant.

The city repaved just one block of Coldwater Avenue between Main Street and Wilson Street last spring after its first application to the New Building Canada Fund was denied.