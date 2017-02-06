- City removing snow from downtown tonightPosted 9 hours ago
- Negotiators prepare for U.S. lumber talksPosted 10 hours ago
- Province greenlights $417-million tower at Royal Inland Hospital; largest-ever construction project in KamloopsPosted 11 hours ago
- Interactive career show coming to MerrittPosted 14 hours ago
- Council doles out the dough with grant requestsPosted 2 days ago
- Snowfall warning in effectPosted 2 days ago
- Volunteers needed to keep shelter open in AprilPosted 3 days ago
- One last day in lake-access trial — site visit to Douglas Lake Ranch in springPosted 3 days ago
- About 20 centimetres of snow expected to fall on Merritt through weekendPosted 3 days ago
- Lockdown drills taking place throughout SD 58Posted 4 days ago
City removing snow from downtown tonight
Another weekend, another snowfall — and another night where the City of Merritt is asking residents to remove their cars from the downtown core so that workers can clean up more of the white stuff.
The city is reminding residents to avoid having their vehicles parked on the street in the downtown area after 6 p.m. on Feb. 6.
While banks of snow along the sidewalks of the downtown core will be removed tonight, the icy barriers separating the road from the sidewalk along Nicola Avenue will remain until temperatures warm up — and then likely a little longer than that.
Despite ostensibly being a part of downtown Merritt, snow removal along Nicola Avenue is handled by VSA Highway Maintenance, as the road is technically designated a provincial highway, Darrell Finnigan, public works superintendent, told the Herald.
Some businesses along Nicola Avenue say this arrangement leaves a lot to be desired.
Bruce McMurchy, who owns the Gun Fishin store along Nicola Avenue, said that the embankment of frozen snow and ice poses a health risk, as first responders would be forced to go around the embankment in the event of an emergency.
He also said he’s had his store windows smashed from rocks flying off of the road from VSA snowplows travelling along Nicola Avenue.
Though VSA’s contract provides for the plowing of Nicola Avenue, Finnigan said there is no obligation within the contract with VSA for the company to pick up snow along the street.