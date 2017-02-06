City removing snow from downtown tonight

Another weekend, another snowfall — and another night where the City of Merritt is asking residents to remove their cars from the downtown core so that workers can clean up more of the white stuff.

The city is reminding residents to avoid having their vehicles parked on the street in the downtown area after 6 p.m. on Feb. 6.

While banks of snow along the sidewalks of the downtown core will be removed tonight, the icy barriers separating the road from the sidewalk along Nicola Avenue will remain until temperatures warm up — and then likely a little longer than that.

Despite ostensibly being a part of downtown Merritt, snow removal along Nicola Avenue is handled by VSA Highway Maintenance, as the road is technically designated a provincial highway, Darrell Finnigan, public works superintendent, told the Herald.

Some businesses along Nicola Avenue say this arrangement leaves a lot to be desired.

Bruce McMurchy, who owns the Gun Fishin store along Nicola Avenue, said that the embankment of frozen snow and ice poses a health risk, as first responders would be forced to go around the embankment in the event of an emergency.

He also said he’s had his store windows smashed from rocks flying off of the road from VSA snowplows travelling along Nicola Avenue.

Though VSA’s contract provides for the plowing of Nicola Avenue, Finnigan said there is no obligation within the contract with VSA for the company to pick up snow along the street.