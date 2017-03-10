City to search for grants to fund universal water meter program

A motion to introduce universal water metering in Merritt certainly spurred a flow of discussion between councillors, at a Committee of the Whole meeting on March 7.

And while the motion earned yes votes from a majority of councillors on Tuesday evening, the program is contingent on city staff finding grants to cover the cost of retrofitting older homes with the meters, which monitor how much water a home uses.

“We don’t have a suggested funding source for this at this point. It’s estimated that it would cost $2.2 million. We would hope to get a grant for it, but we don’t have a confirmed grant,” explained Sheila Thiessen, director of finance for the City of Merritt.

Thiessen explained that having council’s approval to move forward with the program would allow city staff to explore the possibility of finding grants which could cover part, or all of the cost of the project.

“This comes up about every two years, and council has not in the past been okay with it,” said Coun. Dave Baker during discussion of the motion. “I’m going to vote against this, I’m not in favour of water meters at this time.”

Baker expressed concern that installing the water meters could come with the added cost of paying for employees to take readings. But the meters would all have remote reading functionality, explained Sasha Bird, director of engineering for the city.

“I’m in favour of this, finally getting it done,” said Coun. Ginny Prowal, adding that since having a water meter installed on her home, she had managed to drastically reduce the amount of water she was using.

“I’m dead set against water meters and I’ll tell you why,” said Coun. Mike Goetz. “There’s a lot of costs here you’re not realizing. What’s the cost to people on fixed incomes? This is going to be a new tax that they are going to have to budget for every two to three months. My parents just went through this in small town Manitoba. They were told every three months it would be $65 to $70 — first bill came in at $1,200. By the time it was done, almost the entire town had been depleted. Gas stations left, restaurants left, everyone left because they couldn’t afford the water.”

“So I would suggest we would do a lot of looking and talking before we move on this. Because people who are on fixed incomes don’t need another $700 to $800 added to their taxes,” added Goetz. “Especially — and I’m going to say it — when the fields around this community are watered 24 hours a day in the summer. I don’t know why we would be conserving water when it gets blown out everywhere else.”

One advantage to the city from installing the meters, explained Thiessen, would be the added bonus of having homeowners detect leaks within their own plumbing systems, which would show up in the form of added costs on their bills.

“We have a very high rate of water consumption here — more than we probably should be having. We have a highly sensitive and fragile aquifer which is steadily declining — minimally — but it’s still declining. We need to be doing something about that. Water metering tends to reduce people’s water usage, and I believe you should pay for what you use,” said Coun. Diana Norgaard, who went on to add that she would be in favour of introducing water meters only if they could be funded through grants.

The City’s waterworks bylaw, which was last amended in 2015, requires that all non-residential properties — as well as any newly constructed residential properties — have a water meter installed.

Though new homes in Merritt come equipped with a water meter, all residents still pay a flat rate for water use, explained Thiessen. With the installation of universal water meters, the city would begin charging based on a usage rate which would be established by the city.

“Usually there is a flat rate for a certain amount — so that everybody pays the cost of running the meters or reading the meters,” said Thiessen. “But different municipalities decide how much consumption is included in that flat rate, then they start charging.”

Which could mean that someone savvy about saving water could end up with a cheaper water bill than under the current system, she added.

Essentially, the city could charge for water in the same way cell phone providers charge for mobile data, by providing a certain amount of usage in the mandatory flat rate, and then dinging users who go over and above that pre-established limit.

Some municipalities wait up to a year after installing the meters before actually charging property owners based on the usage rate, allowing people to adjust their habits or budgets to the new rates, said Thiessen.

Under the current bylaw, non-residential property owners have to pay for the installation of a water meter on their property. But Merritt’s chief administrative officer assured councillors on Tuesday night that a universal program would not force homeowners to pay for the installation of new meters. That cost could presumably be covered by potential grants, explained CAO Shawn Boven. He added that the program was unlikely to actually start any actual installations until 2018.

City council has yet to approve the final budget for this year, and have one final budget meeting scheduled for March 29.