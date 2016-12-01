City to seek funding for theatre

City council has directed staff to apply for $3.2 million from the BC Rural Dividend Fund to support the Nicola Valley Community Theatre Society’s (NVCTS) construction of a community theatre.

The city has partnered with the society on an application under the special circumstances category of the fund and — if successful — the city would manage the money for the construction project.

“The money would come through the city and then back out to the theatre society for the construction,” City of Merritt chief administrative officer Shawn Boven told the Herald.

He said the city would only be involved in handling the money for the theatre’s construction and would not own or operate the facility itself.

The Rural Dividend Fund is designed to assist rural communities with a population under 25,000 in areas such as community capacity building, workforce development, community and economic development, and business sector development.

This year is the first year the $75 million provincial fund is available, with $25 million being dolled out annually for three years.

Without posing any questions to staff, council voted unanimously by a 5-0 vote to apply for the funding. Councillors Kurt Christopherson and Diana Norgaard excused themselves from the vote as they are both members of the theatre society.

The theatre facility is designed to act as both a movie theatre and a performing arts centre.

Funds from movie tickets will help support the non-profit performing arts function of the facility, society spokesperson Kurt Christopherson has told the Herald.

He also told the Herald the movie theatre operations, however, will be run like any other business, with regular employees paid to maintain and operate the facility.

Under section 25 of the community charter, a city may not provide a grant, benefit, advantage or other form of assistance to a business, such as assisting under a partnering agreement.

Boven told the Herald this clause doesn’t apply to NVCTS given its status as a non-profit society.

“We’re very familiar with that clause,” he said.

He also pointed out that in 2009, the city partnered with the Walk of Stars Society to secure a federal grant of $925,000 for the City Centre Gateway Project, which was a similar circumstance.

The city also applied to the Rural Dividend Fund under the special circumstances category back in October, asking to secure $100,000 for a number of business retention and attraction initiatives in response to the Tolko sawmill’s impending closure.

Those include a land and building inventory, consumer leakage study, succession planning and creating more signage.

He expects to find out the fate of the city’s Rural Dividend Fund applications in January or February.