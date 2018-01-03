- The Herald’s top story of the year: Ty Pozzobon’s legacyPosted 6 days ago
City seeking signage to stop truckers from parking on Dewolf Way
The City of Merritt is attempting to place a sign or signs near exit 290 of the Coquihalla Highway in an effort to keep oversized commercial trucks from parking in the city limits.
Unless making a delivery, truckers are not permitted to park their vehicles in town, but the current signage warning truckers at the exit isn’t visible until a driver enters on to Voght Street.
The city’s chief administrative officer (CAO) Shawn Boven has been advised by the Ministry of Transportation that the issue is a municipal matter and not under the purview of the province.
In response, council’s police committee has requested the municipality place its own signage in the area.
“[The province] initially indicated there’s nothing regulatory they can post,” Boven told the Herald. “I’ll now contact them and see if there’s something we can post that would be advisory in nature.”
Boven said this would likely result in a yellow sign with black letters letting truckers know they cannot turn into town.
Boven said the conversations he’s had with the ministry indicated that signs may not solve the problem entirely as not everyone obeys them.
Merritt Mayor Neil Menard said truckers parking their rigs in town has led to traffic congestion in the Bench area, and the issue has been a topic at numerous police committee meetings in 2017. Menard has said the issue has gotten worse since the truck stop at the Wagon West Travel Plaza closed earlier this year.
The Wagon West Travel Plaza has served as a popular truck stop for years, but the building has been up for court-ordered sale for most of 2017. It was shuttered completely in November when the owner closed the last of four businesses he had in the building.
The Greyhound service station, a restaurant, corner store and Husky gas station were all closed over the course of the year, leading to a lack of services for truckers who often stopped there.
Menard said the result has been more truck traffic in the Bench area where large commercial trucks are not allowed to be parking, such as along DeWolf Way.
He said this parking problem extends to River Ranch Road and the Canadian Tire parking lot off Forksdale Road as well.
At the Voght Street intersection with River Ranch Road and Belshaw Street there is a sign warning that no commercial truck with three or more axels are allowed in town. Further east on Voght, near the southbound Highway 5 exit into Merritt, is another sign warning that trucks are prohibited from heading into the city.