City transfers $10,000 to economic development fund

Will George wants to showcase Merritt in the best possible light.

Which is why the manager of business and economic development is pleased with city council’s decision to transfer $10,000 from the community initiatives fund, to economic development in order to support a number of projects aimed at showcasing Merritt to B.C. and the world.

The transfer was approved at council’s regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 23, and George said the money will be used to partner with a variety of regional tourism groups, such as the Thompson-Okanagan Regional District (TNRD), and the Thompson-Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA), to create promotional materials for the City of Merritt.

“This is all material so that when we’re at trade shows, or when were out and about on social media and on the new website we’re creating, we’ll have updated little videos and vignettes. We’ll continue to showcase Merritt in the best light and continue to put our best foot forward,” explained George.

Earlier this summer, the city purchased the tourismmerritt.com domain name from Tourism Nicola Valley. Promotional materials and videos created in conjunction with TOTA and TNRD would be hosted on the site.

“It’s just to keep up with the opportunities that present themselves to present Merritt in the best light,” said George, adding that the $10,000 is not exclusively tied to projects with regional boards such as TOTA and TNRD.

The money is being transferred from the community initiatives fund, which is set aside each year to fund projects that encourage innovation that has the potential to support or contribute towards the community and the goals of council.