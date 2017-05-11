CLARK: Fossil fuel and food

by Peter Clark

Approximately 50 per cent of our food supply depends on fertilizers made using natural gas and by-products of oil refining. Moreover, gasoline and diesel are used to power agriculture and for transport of foods to market. Thus, as we make the transition to alternative energy sources, which only produce electricity, policy makers must consider impacts on the food supply chain. Fertilizer manufacture is the key issue that must be addressed in the transition to renewables.

Fortunately, there are solutions but, as in any macro-economic activity, change takes time and lots of investment.

At the beginning of the twentieth century, it was realized that crop yields would need to be increased to support an ever-growing population. An increase in the use of fertilizers was required. To that time, fertilization had been achieved using guano deposits from South America, liquors from the burgeoning coal tar industry but, mostly, using animal manures, including human waste. These materials contain the essential elements; nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium and sulphur, but were not available in the quantities needed for the growing population.

The key to increasing the supply of nitrogen was to learn how to make ammonia synthetically. That goal was achieved by Fritz Haber and Otto Bosch, a chemist and engineer working in Germany. This breakthrough technology was commercialized in 1913 at a scale of 10 thousand tonnes per year.

By 1955, output had reached 10 million tonnes and today annual production stands at 140 million tonnes. All in all, the development of Haber–Bosch ammonia is one of the most important achievements of humankind underpinning the food supply for about 4 billion people.

A variety of fertilizers are made by neutralization of ammonia with sulphuric acid and phosphoric acids. Both acids rely on a by-product of oil and gas processing: sulphur. Sulphur from Alberta, with its distinctive yellow colour, can be seen in trains winding their way through the Fraser Canyon to Vancouver. Sulphur is the industrialized world’s key element, so important that I will devote at least two future columns to it. So, our current supply of nitrogen, phosphorus and sulphur fertilizer depends on fossil fuel. Potassium, K, is mined as potash with Saskatchewan holding the world’s largest reserves.

Could we get by without nitrogen, phosphorous and sulphur from fossil fuel? Not easily, but we can do a lot better than we are now as, remarkably, as much as 25 per cent of food produced by farmers never reaches the dinner plate. Much is lost due to poor storage in distribution and food processing networks, especially in developing economies. Waste can also be reduced by using fresh vegetables and meats rather than buying processed items. Importantly, the nutrient value of unprocessed food is higher that ready-to-eat products. And much of the fertilizer we add to fields ends up washed away unused from soils into lakes, rivers and oceans.

How much is “much?” Probably more than 50 per cent of all fertilizers are lost and end up over-fertilizing water bodies causing algal blooms. Fortunately, we already have solutions to this problem. With existing technology, one could imagine how GPS controlled equipment could a;. Accurate measurement of fertilizer needs coupled with GPS controlled equipment enables addition of both fertilizer and water to the growing plants in exactly the amounts required. Obviously, there is very considerable room for improving food production and reducing waste.

Looking further into the future, it is possible that genetic modification of crops will enable direct uptake of nitrogen from the air as peas and beans do naturally. Of course, such a manipulation of plants would be meddling with the natural world and its nitrogen cycle on a massive scale. Sulphuric acid, now produced using sulphur from fossil fuels, could be replaced by nitric acid which would be made from ammonia manufactured from nitrogen and hydrogen obtained by non-fossil fuel routes.

This route to nitric acid would require a large increase in electricity supply and that electricity must be made without fossil fuel. The hydrogen would be manufactured by electrolysis of water and the nitrogen would be separated from air, a process which would have very high energy-demands, especially when powered by electricity.

Although these potential technologies are already known, considerable development is needed to make them into economically viable. Firstly, trillions of dollars for new investment would be required and, secondly, it might be tough to convince businesses to walk away from existing fertilizer infrastructure good for several more decades and worth many billions. All in all, considerable thought and planning will be required to disconnect food supply from fossil fuel.

Next time, more about sulphur, the world’s most important commodity.

Peter Clark taught industrial chemistry for 30 years at the University of Calgary and worked with businesses in Canada, U.S, Europe and Central Asia on sulphur recovery and emissions control in the hydrocarbon sector. He now lives in the Nicola Valley.