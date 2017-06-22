CLARK: Obama and the Keystone XL pipeline

by Peter Clark

In writing this column, I am attempting to lay out the facts rather than present my own opinion or get drawn into politics. But when discussing energy, it is impossible not to get drawn into politics so for this column I must be upfront in saying that my comments are best efforts to assess the intentions of politicians.

As we know only too well, politicians often seem reticent to explain policy decisions so we are left to interpret their actions.

The Keystone XL pipeline is designed to ship about 1 million bbl/day (barrels per day) of bitumen from Alberta to refineries in the mid-west United States and Gulf Coast. The Alberta oil sands (AOS) deposits are a gigantic hydrocarbon resource. To put matters into perspective, we should note that in the last 100 years globally we have consumed around 1 trillion bbl of oil.

The AOS contains 1 trillion bbl but only 300 billion can be produced using current technology. Still that’s enough to supply Canada for 400 years. As a point of interest, Alberta has another undeveloped bitumen reservoir, the carbonate trend, which contains an additional 1 trillion barrels. Clearly, there is plenty of oil to go down the XL pipeline.

So why, in 2011 did President Obama defer a decision on XL and then reject it in late 2015? To save the world?

Maybe, but oil production in the United States increased by 4 million bbl/day during his tenure so he doesn’t really seem to be that adverse to oil. Of course, Obama is not an expert in energy so he was relying on detailed assessments of advisors who know full well that the United States consumes an enormous quantity of energy and needs a constant and reliable supply of oil. In 2011, the U.S. and many other countries were reeling from the Wall Street fiscal fiasco and desperately needed economic stimulus.

Also, by 2011, horizontal drilling and fracturing of shale gas reservoirs had been spectacularly successful giving the States a 100 year-plus reserve of natural gas. By that time, these drilling innovations were just beginning to be applied to shale oil reservoirs with similar success. If Obama had approved XL in 2011 a large amount of U.S. capital investment would have been spent in Canada to produce the bitumen needed to fill XL. By deferring the decision on XL in 2011, Obama increased the likelihood of investment on shale oil in the USA. His policy decision to defer approval of XL, intended or not, has resulted in an increase of 4 million bbl per day over the last 6 years. This volume is approximately 20 per cent of the U.S. daily oil requirement.

Aside from increasing employment levels in the USA very considerably, especially when considering the trickle down economy associated with oil production, this activity has boosted the U.S. economy very significantly. First of all, there are the four million bbl/day of oil that no longer need to be imported — $200 million saved per day at $50 per bbl.

But, much more importantly, the U.S. has grabbed control of the world oil market being able to limit the price, at least in the near term, and, to some extent, has been able to step back from the difficult politics of the Middle East. As we have seen over the last few months, an attempt by OPEC and Russia to increase the price of a barrel of oil by cutting oil production has largely failed.

Why?

Technology has changed the game and is the major reason for OPEC’s difficulty. When the oil price plummeted from $110 in 2014 to $30 per bbl in early 2016, shale oil producers were forced to improve drilling technology reducing costs by as much 50 per cent. Today, most shale operators can make a tidy profit even at $50, so, as soon as that price plateau was reached, pumps on existing wells were switched back on and drilling rigs swung back into action. Hence, the U.S. shale oil industry now has a large say on world oil price.

How long will this situation last? Predictions in economics are somewhat difficult, but, here goes. Firstly, there is no shortage of shale oil. The Williston shale basin in North Dakota probably contains more than the AOS, although it is more difficult to produce at high recovery, and the Permian shale in Texas and New Mexico may have reserves that exceed the colossal Ghawar field in Saudi Arabia which has been producing three to five million bbl/day for 50 years.

Production from both U.S. shale reservoirs is mostly about price but demand must also be taken into account. Worldwide, oil demand is expected to grow by one million bbl/day per year for at least five years with most new consumption coming from developing economies in Asia. But demand in the USA and all other developed economies could fall in the coming years as cars, trucks and planes become more efficient and hybrid-gasoline and electric vehicles make slow but steady in-roads. As U.S. oil demand stabilizes, the shale industry could put a cap on world oil price for some time by limiting U.S. demand for OPEC oil. Matters will only change if global oil supply is compromised, something that could happen because of limited investment over the last three years or political interventions.

So, why would President Trump now approve the Keystone XL pipeline? Just because he can and doesn’t like Obama? Probably not, this matter is a complex issue involving political and practical factors, as I try to explain in the following article.

Peter Clark taught industrial chemistry for 30 years at the University of Calgary and worked with businesses in Canada, U.S, Europe and Central Asia on sulphur recovery and emissions control in the hydrocarbon sector. He now lives in the Nicola Valley.