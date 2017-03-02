- Clark set to visit NVIT on FridayPosted 1 hour ago
- High school rugby players headed to New ZealandPosted 3 hours ago
- Trans Mountain project promises to bring hundreds of jobs to MerrittPosted 4 hours ago
- Third straight snowfall warning for the CoquihallaPosted 8 hours ago
- Another snowfall warning for the Coquihalla between Merritt and HopePosted 1 day ago
- Serial bank robber gets seven-year sentencePosted 1 day ago
- Police investigating threatening textsPosted 2 days ago
- Drunk man finds room at hotel under constructionPosted 2 days ago
- City council sets priorities in budget deliberationsPosted 2 days ago
- Snowfall warning in effect for Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and HopePosted 2 days ago
Clark set to visit NVIT on Friday
Premier Christy Clark will be dropping by the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology tomorrow, at an event pegged to the BC Liberals’ unveiling of their rural economic development strategy.
Details regarding the event and the accompanying announcement were scant in the press release from the Office of the Premier.
Clark will be joined by the minister for rural economic development, Donna Barnett, and Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart, the press release went on to state.
The announcement is set to begin at 11:15 a.m. at the trades building at NVIT.