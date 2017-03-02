Clark set to visit NVIT on Friday

Premier Christy Clark will be dropping by the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology tomorrow, at an event pegged to the BC Liberals’ unveiling of their rural economic development strategy.

Details regarding the event and the accompanying announcement were scant in the press release from the Office of the Premier.

Clark will be joined by the minister for rural economic development, Donna Barnett, and Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart, the press release went on to state.

The announcement is set to begin at 11:15 a.m. at the trades building at NVIT.