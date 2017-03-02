Home   >   News   >   Clark set to visit NVIT on Friday

Clark set to visit NVIT on Friday

By on March 2, 2017
Premier Christy Clark, during her last visit to Merritt, passes the ceremonial ribbon to one of the students who will benefit from NVIT's trades training facility, which was built thanks to funds from the province in 2015. (Herald file photo).
Premier Christy Clark will be dropping by the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology tomorrow, at an event pegged to the BC Liberals’ unveiling of their rural economic development strategy.

Details regarding the event and the accompanying announcement were scant in the press release from the Office of the Premier.

Clark will be joined by the minister for rural economic development, Donna Barnett, and Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart, the press release went on to state.

The announcement is set to begin at 11:15 a.m. at the trades building at NVIT.

