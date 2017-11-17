Clerical error causes cancellation of alternative approval process for fire hall expansion

The City of Merritt is cancelling its alternative approval process required to borrow up to $2.2 million for the second part of the fire hall expansion.

According to a press release issued by newly hired director of corporate service Sean Smith the municipality must restart the process due to a clerical error.

Contrary to the legislative requirement, elector response forms for this process were not made available after the first public notice was issued, states the press release.

It goes on to say that these forms were only available after the second notice was issued.

Council approved having its corporate officer undertake the process back in October, and the city opened up a 32-day opportunity to vote against the borrowing on Nov. 10. Public notices were issued in the Herald on Nov. 2 and Nov. 9.

In order to remedy the error, the city is reissuing the public notices and restarting the voting process, meaning anyone who already voted against the project will have to resubmit their form.

Smith told the Herald city council will need to approve the new elector forms and timeline to vote on Nov. 28.

“The statute requires that council approve the elector forms and also set the deadline for any alternative approval process,” said Smith.

After consulting chief administrative officer Sean Boven, the city won’t be making any further comment regarding this error, Smith said.

Anytime a municipality plans to incur debt for more than five years it is required to put the project to a community referendum or alternate approval process before adopting a loan authorization bylaw.

If the city collects “no” signatures totalling more than 10 per cent of the local electorate, the borrowing bylaw to finance the fire hall expansion would not move forward unless a referendum overturned the result.

With an estimated 5,560 residents over the age of 18, according to the 2016 Statistics Canada census, 556 votes are needed to stop the bylaw from moving forward.

Council has already given three readings to the borrowing bylaw and — if permitted to proceed by the alternative approval process — will move towards adopting it, which will see the city borrow $2.2 million from the municipal finance authority over a 25-year period.