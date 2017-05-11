Club volleyballers headed to nationals

Four young volleyball players from Merritt will be attending national club championships in the coming weeks.

Rose Howard, Emily Whitecross, Logan Moorhead and Haley Zabek all qualified for the Canadian finals following top-eight finishes with their club teams at the B.C. provincials in Abbotsford on the weekend.

Howard plays for the Pack Paul 15U Division 1 in Kamloops. They will be travelling to Regina, Sask. for their nationals.

Whitecross, Moor-head and Zabek are all members of the Pack Charmaine 16U Division 3 team from Kamloops that will be going to Calgary.

A fifth Merritt volleyball player competed in club volleyball this spring. Niah Prowal is a player on the Pack Robyn 16U Division 4 squad.