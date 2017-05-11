- Boil water notice issued in Lower NicolaPosted 3 hours ago
- Tegart claims victory, another termPosted 1 day ago
- Merritt flood situation fluidPosted 1 day ago
- Swan elected BCSTA presidentPosted 2 days ago
- Nicola Lake filling up faster than ever beforePosted 2 days ago
- Courthouse contract renewedPosted 2 days ago
- Hope fades as search for Cache Creek fire chief continuesPosted 2 days ago
- TNRD declares state of emergencyPosted 2 days ago
- $150,000 to find better ways to move patientsPosted 3 days ago
- Access to Lower Nicola via Highway 8 restored, evacuation alerts still in placePosted 3 days ago
Club volleyballers headed to nationals
Four young volleyball players from Merritt will be attending national club championships in the coming weeks.
Rose Howard, Emily Whitecross, Logan Moorhead and Haley Zabek all qualified for the Canadian finals following top-eight finishes with their club teams at the B.C. provincials in Abbotsford on the weekend.
Howard plays for the Pack Paul 15U Division 1 in Kamloops. They will be travelling to Regina, Sask. for their nationals.
Whitecross, Moor-head and Zabek are all members of the Pack Charmaine 16U Division 3 team from Kamloops that will be going to Calgary.
A fifth Merritt volleyball player competed in club volleyball this spring. Niah Prowal is a player on the Pack Robyn 16U Division 4 squad.