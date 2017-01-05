Cold snap drives electricity demand in B.C. to all-time high

By: Kamloops This Week

BC Hydro set a new record for power consumption on Tuesday when demand for electricity peaked at 10,126 megawatts.

The power-usage record was set between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., and the previous record was set on Nov. 29, 2006, when consumption reached 10,113 megawatts between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

After experiencing one in mid-December, B.C. has been hit with another cold snap to start 2017, including temperatures in Merritt that have been in the -20 to -10 degrees Celsius range.

BC Hydro records the highest demand for electricity in the winter months between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on weekday evenings. This is when the majority of British Columbians come home, turn up the heat, switch on the lights, do laundry and make dinner.

Demand for electricity is expected to remain high as the cold snap continues. BC Hydro is preparing for peak loads between 9,800 and 10,200 megawatts this week.

Residential energy consumption can increase, on average, by 88 per cent in the colder, darker months.

BC Hydro is reminding customers there are simple ways to save power during the winter:

• Manage your thermostat: Lower it by two degrees to save five per cent. Lower it by five degree to save 10 per cent.

• Unplug your second fridge and save up to $90 per year.

• Unplug unused electronics and save $50 per year.

• Wash laundry in cold water and save $27 per year.

• Turn off unnecessary lights and save $12 per year.