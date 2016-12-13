Cold snap not responsible for higher numbers at extreme weather shelter

Merritt’s extreme weather response shelter has been busy so far this season, but the current cold snap isn’t contributing to the increased numbers.

The shelter opened on Nov. 7, and while it is a place where anyone can spend a cold night, it’s primarily used as a resource for homeless individuals. As of Dec. 1, it’s open every night through February no matter what the temperature.

To date, 37 different people have stayed at the shelter overnight a total of 187 times, up 48 from the 139 stays recorded during the same time period last year said shelter co-ordinator Amery Schultz.

“That’s pretty significant,” said Schultz. “It certainly shows the need for [this] service in the community, and not just in cold weather, I mean people are homeless in warm months too.”

Merritt has been in the midst of a cold snap since last week, with temperatures well below freezing, but Schultz said the shelter hasn’t been busier as a result.

“In bitterly cold weather we see our numbers go down a little bit,” said Schultz. “We were averaging six [to] seven people per night and right now we’re averaging four-ish.”

He said just three people accessed the shelter per night on Dec. 9, 10 and 11.

Schultz chalks this up to people finding a place to stay ahead of time when it’s this cold outside, whereas when it’s warmer, they are more likely to still be outside when the shelter opens and make their way over there.

“It’s a bit concerning because we don’t know where they actually find a place to stay. It might not be an ideal location for them,” he said. “A lot of our folks they’ll go and make themselves a camp down by the river or something like that and they’re at risk of the elements.”

Schultz said there have been some nights so far this season where the shelter’s 10 bed capacity has almost ben reached. If the shelter should reach capacity and still have more people to accommodate, Schultz said he’d try to find room for them.

“We never want to turn anybody away,” Schultz said.

The shelter is open overnight between 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. the following morning every day.