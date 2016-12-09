Cold temperatures sticking around in Merritt

Expect Merritt to remain bone chillingly cold next week.

The cold snap began this week thanks to arctic winds from the Yukon and Alaska bringing temperatures roughly five to 10 degrees below their seasonal average for Merritt and other parts of the southern Interior, said Environment Canada meteorologist Ross Macdonald.

“Typically this time of year we should be seeing daytime highs get to about [zero degrees celsius] and overnight lows about minus seven,” said Macdonald, adding that those daytime highs have struggled to get to about minus seven degrees.

“This cold, arctic air is firmly entrenched, and it looks like it’s actually going to be sticking around for the better part of next week as well, so we’re in it for sure,” said Macdonald.

Environment Canada’s forecasts call for temperatures tonight (Dec. 9) and this weekend of about -10 degrees, and Macdonald said another bout of arctic air is expected Monday.

“It’ll be sunny, but it will be quite cold. Lows into the minus teens — perhaps even breaking -20 — and daytime highs will struggle to get to -10,” said Macdonald.

He advises people be prepared for the cold by dressing in layers and, if travelling, ensure you have winter tires on your vehicle and an emergency kit on board.