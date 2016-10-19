Cold weather shelter finds new home

After being homeless for months, a new location has been found for the Nicola Valley Shelter and Support Society’s extreme weather response shelter ahead of its opening on Nov. 1.

The shelter is available to anyone in need, but is primarily used as a place where homeless individuals can find a warm place to spend the night when the mercury dips below zero.

This year’s shelter is being set up at 2038 Nicola Ave. next door to the 7-Eleven store after being displaced from its previous location at 1937 Quilchena Ave., back in August, due to the opening of a marijuana dispensary on the property. That operation has since been shuttered by police.

Earlier this month, Housing First co-ordinator for the shelter society Amery Schultz was able to secure the new location, which has amenities the old location did not.

This shelter has a kitchen, which Schultz said will be used to provide hot meals to guests. The new building also has a shower, and has more useable square footage.

The shelter will once again house about 10 beds, but will have separate rooms for men and women.

Around back there is an old deck, which may be renovated with the help of NVIT students, said Schultz.

The new building, however, isn’t new at all, Schultz said, adding that it was built in 1910. At the moment Schultz is working on getting the plumbing working.

Schultz said he rented the old Quilchena Avenue location on a year-to-year basis, and when the dispensary moved in and became the permanent tenant, the shelter was without a home.

He said the experience has re-ignited the reality that the shelter needs to find a permanent home — something it has never had.

Currently, the shelter society is renting the property at 2038 Nicola Avenue, but the door is open for the society to potentially purchase the house, said Schultz.

“But that’s contingent on more funding coming through,” Schultz said.

“We were a little foolhardy assuming the last place was semi-permanent,” Schultz said.

As an extreme weather response shelter, the shelter is only open overnight between 5 p.m. and 9 a.m., but Schultz said he wants to provide a space where homeless individuals can spend the day.

The shelter society gets about $34,000 in funding annually from BC Housing. Additional funds for the shelter from community donations and funds from Housing First.

Schultz said he applied for an additional $50,000 grant from the federal government that, if successful, would keep the shelter open on a daily basis and allow Schultz to offer some additional services.

Currently, it’s only open in November and March if the weather dips below zero degrees. From December through February it’s open every day.

At the moment, Schultz is preparing to get the new space ready for Nov.1, and is looking for volunteers.

He said there are about eight people confirmed so far, but noted he could use many more.