Coldwater Indian Band issues court challenge on pipeline

Coldwater Indian Band Chief Lee Spahan was joined by two other First Nations chiefs at a press conference at Simon Fraser University, decrying the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project today.

“The existing Kinder Morgan pipeline was built through our reserve, and above our aquifer, at a time when it was illegal for us to vote or hire a lawyer,” Spahan stated in an email on Jan. 17. “Due to its location the expansion poses even greater risk to our drinking water.”

Spahan was joined on stage by Chief Maureen Thomas of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, and Chief Ian Campbell representing the Squamish Nation. All three bands are issuing legal challenges to the Trans Mountain pipeline project.

The Coldwater band issued a press release of their own on Jan. 17, announcing that the band would be challenging the federal government’s approval of the Trans Mountain expansion project in federal court.

“Water is life,” said Coldwater Chief Lee Spahan in the press release. “My band’s situation is just like what the Standing Rock Sioux were facing — our primary source of drinking water is under threat and there is no need for it.”

The B.C. government recently issued environmental approval for the pipeline expansion project, with B.C.’s premier Christy Clark noting that the project had fulfilled — or was in the process of satisfying — the province’s five conditions for approval.

Those conditions included requirements for the project to attain both provincial and federal environmental approval, as well as a guarantee that the province would be receiving its “fair share of fiscal and economic benefits,” from the pipeline, stated a release from the B.C. government on Jan. 11.

“World-leading” plans to respond to spills on both land and on B.C.’s coast were two more of Clark’s conditions for approval. The last condition — which required that First Nations be adequately consulted on project — is “being addressed by both the federal government and the company,” stated the same release from the B.C. government.

But what defines “adequate” consultation seems to depend on who one asks.

On Dec. 6, at a meeting of the Assembly of First Nations in Gatineau, Que., Spahan hand delivered a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, urging him to step in and force the National Energy Board to consider an alternative route for the pipeline, further away from the band’s aquifer.

“We asked the Crown to take our concerns seriously and to avoid unnecessary risks. The Crown has acknowledged that if there is a spill it may be impossible to remediate our water, and that further study is essential,” said Spahan. “The Crown’s decision to put our drinking water at risk merely because Kinder Morgan does not want to consider another viable, but more costly, alternative route through our territory is profoundly troubling.”

According to the release from the Coldwater band, Trans Mountain and the Crown responded to the band’s court challenge on Jan. 16. The band has five days to respond to Trans Mountain — after that, the federal court of appeal will decide whether the band’s court challenge can proceed.