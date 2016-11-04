Collection coming together for incoming Syrian family

Community members, business owners and rotarians have joined forces to gather furniture, household accessories and a growing fund to support a Syrian family of refugees set to arrive in Merritt sometime in the near future.

And while the effort has kicked into high gear recently, thanks in part to a couple local businesses in Merritt, the Syrian family is currently going through the immigration process — and may arrive in Merritt before 2016 finishes, though that remains unlikely, said Jacqueline Whitecross with the Rotary Club of Merritt.

Whitecross explained that the family is scheduled for an interview in Jordan on Nov. 7, although she isn’t sure if the interview is related to the immigration process — which means the timeline for the family’s arrival in Canada is still up in the air.

Whenever the family arrives, “we have a plan in place,” said Whitecross.

The Rotary Club of Merritt is sponsoring the family through the federal government’s Syrian Family Links Initiative, which fast-tracks immigration for refugees who already have family members in Canada.

The family sponsored by the rotary has relatives currently living in Kelowna, which will make the transition to life in B.C.’s Interior easier, explained Whitecross.

“We can’t even comprehend what they’ve been through. This couple is in Jordan right now with their little ones, in camps. They’ve been there a couple years — their baby was born there,” said Whitecross. “That shows you how long they’ve been there, how long they’ve been upset. They don’t have a job, don’t have a place to live other than a tent or something.”

Despite not knowing exactly when the family will arrive, Whitecross said the efforts made by community members, businesses and the rotarians will provide a welcoming environment in Merritt.

“People have been wonderful,” said Whitecross.

Becky Puterbough, a rotarian and a local teacher, has enlisted a number of teachers who have offered language tutoring services when the family arrives, noted Whitecross.

“The language is the first thing. If they don’t have that, they can’t even get a job,” said Whitecross.

Meanwhile, Travis Fehr, the owner of Breathe Bikes in Merritt, recently donated a brand-new kids’ size bike to the rotary’s growing collection of furniture, accessories and toys which have been set aside for the family.

The collection is being housed in a storage unit at Sagebrush Storage — which is being provided to the rotary club free of charge while the drive to collect necessities for the family is underway.

“They were really wonderful — all I bought was a lock, and that was it,” said Whitecross, adding that the locker has allowed the club to stockpile items ahead of the family’s arrival, a huge benefit to the preparation efforts.

Several big ticket items have already been collected, said Whitecross, but a couple specific donations are still being sought, such as lamps and other household accessories.

End tables, a newer television (an old CRT TV was donated, but Whitecross said they would like to provide the family with a newer model), and a couple of chests of drawers for the children’s rooms would be key additions to the collection, said Whitecross.

A sofa bed would also be ideal for the family, to host their relatives from Kelowna should they come to visit, she added.

Another business in town has also donated their time to the project, as most of the furniture is being moved around by employees at City Furniture, which is owned by rotary president Sonny Sekhon.

On top of collecting items to make a home for the family, the rotary is in the process of raising $28,000, which will be used to support the family during their first year in Merritt while they learn the language and look for employment.

“For 12 months, we foot the bills and then they’re supposed to be on their own after that. But we’re not going to dump them. We feel obligated to see them through,” said Whitecross.

The Rotary Club of Merritt has already kicked in $14,000, and is looking to raise the remaining half through community donations, fundraising events, and an ongoing agreement with the local Return-It depot, where locals can opt to donate their recycling refunds to the rotary.

An information session is planned for Nov. 9, where the Rotary Club of Merritt will present an update on the progress so far with the family. The meeting will be held at Brambles Cafe and Bakery at 5 p.m., and is open to the public. Anybody looking to get involved with the organizing committee is encouraged to call Whitecross at 250-378-3546.