Columbarium in the works, but unlikely to be complete in 2017

The City of Merritt is taking money out of its surplus to begin constructing a columbarium in the cremation section of the Pine Ridge Cemetery.

At its regular meeting held Tuesday (Sept. 19) city council voted 6-1 in favour of directing staff to prepare to install the columbarium by updating the cemetery bylaw and amending the budget. The city will also need make an application to Consumer Protection BC, which regulates cemeteries, before it can send out a request for proposal.

Columbaria units are structures built to house of cinerary urns (containing human ashes), which the city is trying to have constructed before the end of the year.

“I don’t understand why we are trying to put this in this year when we had it on the books for next year,” said Coun. Linda Brown, who was the lone opposition vote. “My position is no. I don’t think we need it, I think we need to stick to our plan [and] look at it next year. The dollars will fit in to place better next year.”

In July, Mayor Neil Menard requested the city construct a columbarium before the end of the year as it had received some public demand since being recommended in the city’s recently adopted cemetery master plan.

“Some good folks have come in and talked to us about [the] columbarium,” Menard said at the meeting. “They have ashes at home … but they want to have a place for them. I thought that it’s time. It’s a very popular thing.”

The project, however, is unlikely to be completed by the end of 2017 given the approvals required ahead of construction.

In order to add capacity to the cemetery the city must also send Consumer Protection BC a plan outlining where the new interment plots will be located.

The plan the city is moving ahead with is also a scaled down version of what was envisioned in the master plan.

This involves involves spending about $35,000 to install a 48 niche columbarium in the south end of the cemetery, whereas the master plan called for a columbarium placed within a new cremation garden located on the west side.

Implementing the entire cremation garden from the master plan would cost an estimated $180,000, whereas staff’s recommendation calls for fewer dollars and less invasive work.

“Staff has presented an interim step — a way of providing some columbarium niches without putting in the major expanse and developing the full cremation garden at this point,” said City of Merritt director of finance Sheila Thiessen.

Thiessen said the city would eventually revisit the cremation garden project as per the master plan, but would keep this 48 niche structure on the south end as a second columbarium.