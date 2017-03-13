Comfort Inn and Suites on DeWolf Way open for business

On Monday morning, nearly three years after city council gave the okay to a new hotel development near the Game On sports pub in 2014, the vacancy sign at the Comfort Inn and Suites switched on.

And if Lalli Randhawa — the local businessman and entrepreneur who developed the new Comfort Inn — is right about the demand for an upscale hotel in Merritt, that vacancy sign may not stay on for very much longer.

Randhawa, who also owns Bob’s Mini Mart in Merritt, is the first to admit that he is no seasoned veteran of the hotel building business. But the newly minted Comfort Inn and Suites in Merritt has already earned high praise from the Choice Hotels chain of command, said Randhawa.

“They said this is the best built — in B.C. — Comfort Inn and Suites,” he said. “When they came, they looked at it and they were shaking their head saying ’This is amazing.’ I don’t build hotels! This is the first one I’ve built.”

Despite featuring a pool, restaurant (yet to be filled with a tenant), 60 larger rooms and conference areas, Randhawa said one of the biggest selling points of the hotel is the view of the Nicola Valley below.

“The view — most of my rooms have two windows — we want to show our guests the Nicola Valley view.”

He aims to entice locals to stay by offering them a 15 per cent discount.

The hotel’s unique wood facade is already proving to be effective at driving people to stay. Last month, as the hotel was nearing completion, local RCMP arrested a man who had wandered into one of the rooms and passed out.