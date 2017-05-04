Community chips in for McHappy Day in Merritt

It was a busy day at the McDonald’s location in Merritt on May 3 — so busy in fact, that the workers were forced to call in some help from the community.

With city councillors, police, the fire department and local business leaders chipping in, McHappy Day in Merritt managed to raise $7,928.23 in support of the Ronald McDonald House in Vancouver.

“It goes to support all the families, but last year we had 125 families from our community [access the services],” said Angela Seymour, community relations representative for Kamloops and Merritt McDonald’s.

Fourteen of those families are from the Nicola Valley, while 111 are from Kamloops, Seymour added.

The annual one-day charity drive raises one dollar from every Big Mac, McCafe or Happy Meal sold — but employees have also been known to donate portions of their hourly rate to the charity drive as well, said Seymour.

Between seven stores in Merritt and Kamloops, $62,544 was donated to the Ronald McDonald House.

Seymour said the fact that there is only one store in Merritt helped to provide a focal point for the surrounding community to chip in and raise some money.

“I would like to extend a huge thank you. We had a great, great turnout of volunteers, We had local business people, we had city councillors, the fire department, the police department… Everyone came out to give us some support,” she said.

This year’s totals are just shy of last year’s, when more than $10,848 was raised in Merritt; a portion of the $70,400 that was raised in Kamloops and Merritt combined.