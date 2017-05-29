Community Policing Office encouraging new app to combat bike theft

When it comes to bike theft, the City of Merritt’s community policing office (CPO) wants you to know there’s an app for that.

In celebration of Bike to Work Week, the CPO is hosting a session Friday (June 2) to connect people with 529 Garage — a free mobile app and website aimed at trying to reducing bike theft in communities.

People can drop by the CPO at Spirit Square between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday with their phones and bikes in order to register with the 529 Garage app, said CPO co-ordinator Marlene Jones.

Bike owners who register their two-wheeled rides on the site provide information such as the serial number, photographs and any other identifying features, which can be used to help police and the community find the bike in the event it’s lost or stolen.

The more bikes registered the better a resource the app is for local law enforcement, which is why the CPO wants to help bike owners sign up.

Jones said if people are hesitant to add the app on their phones CPO volunteers will be available to walk you through the process.

In the event a bike is lost or stolen the owner can let anyone else in the community that has that app know by hitting a panic button.

“It gets the word out immediately,” said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore, adding that police can easily follow up on the file because they will have access to information such as the bike’s serial number.

“Even if it’s two weeks later, a month later – if we find that bike … we can return it to the rightful owner,” she said.

There were 22 bikes reported stolen in Merritt in 2016 and 19 the year before that, but those stats are just the tip of the iceberg, according to RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore.

“I know for a fact its probably more than that,” Dunsmore said. “Those [numbers] are probably more of the high-end bikes that are being [reported] stolen,” she said.

Dunsmore said people often won’t bother reporting the lower-end bikes stolen because they feel the bike isn’t worth reporting, or because it isn’t insured.

“We want to make sure that people have a way of us helping them locate it if [their bike] is lost or stolen,” she said.

She said that when people do report a bike stolen, they often won’t know its serial number — a crucial piece of information needed to identify a bike and its rightful owner.

The bike description and colour alone won’t help police prove who it belongs to if they recover a similar looking bike.

Bike owners who attend the event can also purchase a sticker that identifies the bike as being registered with the 529 Garage.