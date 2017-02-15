Community rallies to provide relief for displaced family

When a fire ripped through their home at the Riverside Mobile Home Community on Houston Street over the weekend, the Gerstmeyer family was left wondering what might be salvaged from the blaze — and which possessions they might never see again.

Thankfully, the family of four remained unharmed after flames destroyed the majority of the mobile home on the evening of Feb. 11.

Merritt Fire Rescue responded to the blaze shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Crews managed to extinguish the fire, but not before it gutted the trailer and left the Gerstmeyers — Nathan, Erin and their daughters, Claire and Emma — scrambling to find shelter and figure out a plan to get back on their feet over the long weekend.

Merritt Fire Chief Dave Tomkinson said emergency social services were called in to help the family find a place to stay, offering up to 72 hours of disaster relief.

But while the emergency social services provides short-term relief, the blaze has forced Nathan to take time off of work while things stabilize with his young family, said Nathan’s mom, Sharon Gray.

A gofundme account has been set up by Nathan’s sister on behalf of the family. As of Wednesday afternoon, the account had raised $4,700 of a $10,000 goal.

Though the family is grateful for all contributions, Gray said without the space and time to sort through material donations, it’s best to donate cash or gift cards to the family.

The gofundme page can be reached at www.gofundme.com/gerstmeyer-family-fire-fund.