Compassion society busted by RCMP

Police tape adorns the door to Merritt’s first medical marijuana dispensary, and one person has been arrested with charges to be recommended against him.

Just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 6) members of the Merritt RCMP’s general investigation section executed a warrant at the Merritt Compassion Society on Quilchena Avenue, seizing a yet to be determined amount of dried marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia.

Const. Tracy Dunsmore said officers were on scene into the evening, seizing and documenting the contents of the store.

“Each community is different. Vancouver operates differently with their own bylaws, so within our city, this is how we’ve chosen to deal with this. Until [new] laws come into place within Canada this is an illegal building and we’ll have to deal with it.” – Const. Tracy Dunsmore

A 25-year-old male from Kamloops, whom was the only employee in the building at the time, was arrested. Charges of possession for the purposes of trafficking are being recommended to Crown counsel against him but no charges have been officially laid at this time.

RCMP Sgt. Norm Flemming told the Herald that police must prove a person had knowledge and consent of the dispensary’s operations when it comes to charging any other individuals.

“Whoever was in the building at the time clearly had knowledge of what was being done, what was being sold and what they had there, and [he] was consenting to it because [he] was working there,” Flemming said. “Anybody that wasn’t there at the time that may be associated to [the operation] we would have to prove that on reasonable grounds they also had knowledge of what was being done, what was being sold and consented to it.”

Dunsmore said charges against the 25-year-old are the only ones being pursued by police at this time.

Several items were seized from the business, including dried marijuana, and other pot paraphernalia such as cookies, brownies, rice crispy squares, pills, dried bud, syringes and candy.

Dunsmore told the Herald that medicinal marijuana has to be tested and distributed through Health Canada, or the person seeking it must be approved to grow their own.

“And it has to all be done with the proper paperwork, so people that are looking for medicinal marijuana have to go through a medical doctor and get the proper licensing and then they can get the tested product that is coming from Health Canada,” Dunsmore said.

Health Canada prohibits storefront operations from distributing medicinal marijuana.

“The marijuana and contents they’re selling and producing are not legal and they’re not authorized by Health Canada, so they’re basically trafficking a controlled substance,” she said of the compassion society.

In mid-August, Flemming told the Herald police were waiting to get legal counsel before taking any action against the medical marijuana dispensary, which reopened shortly after being told to close its doors by the city for operating without a business license.

Dunsmore said that when it comes to dealing with the possibility of more of these types of operations popping up in Merritt, police have to treat each one as a unique case.

“We don’t have a blanket warrant to go into any of them,” Dunsmore said. “Each community is different. Vancouver operates differently with their own bylaws, so within our city, this is how we’ve chosen to deal with this. Until [new] laws come into place within Canada this is an illegal building and we’ll have to deal with it.”

Back in April, the federal Liberal government announced it would introduce legislation to legalize marijuana for recreational purposes in the spring of 2017.

The Merritt Compassion Society had been operating without a business license since it opened at the beginning of August, and was receiving fines from the city’s bylaw officer for doing so.

Back in August, City of Merritt corporate officer, Melisa Miles said she informed the operators of the business the city would not issue a business license to any medical marijuana dispensaries.

Miles said the city has fined the business $1,100, issuing 11 fines of $100 each.

She said the city hopes to recoup that money, noting they could decide to take the business to court.