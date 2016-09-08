Competition fierce at 58th annual NV pro rodeo

A few showers during Saturday’s performance failed to take the luster off a great weekend of action and fun at the 58th annual Nicola Valley Pro Rodeo.

The stars didn’t disappoint, as some of the best cowboys and cowgirls on the planet did their thing in timed and points events such as bareback and saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, tie-down and team roping, ladies barrel racing and bull riding.

Spurred on (pun intended) by Merritt’s own Get Down Rodeo Clown Jayson Charters, enthusiastic crowds of rodeo fanatics and first-timers alike cheered on the courageous participants — who hailed from as far away as Abilene, Tex. and Granton, Ont. — as they battled for a pay cheque and valuable points towards the Canadian Finals Rodeo in Edmonton in October.

It wasn’t all serious business in the arena. Charters enlisted some help during his Saturday intermission show — in the form of tiny entertainment prodigy Miya Martindale.

Both days, three-time world champion Lil’Wat Nation hoop dancer Alex Wells from Mount Currie wowed the fans with his artistry and skill.

The youngsters got in on the act, too — competing in the peewee barrel races and in the always-hilarious mutton bustin’ event.

Behind the grandstand, the businessmen’s mechanical bull challenge saw a hard-fought three-way battle between the Merritt Herald, Radio Q101 and Carrie Ware & Co. The applause meter tipped in favour of the Herald’s editor, Cole Wagner, who presented the $500 purse to the Merritt & District Hospice Society.

Nicola Valley Pro Rodeo spokesperson Haley Rutherford expressed satisfaction with the weekend’s event and attendance figures, stating that the organization is trying to steadily build towards its 60th anniversary celebration in 2018 and any and all help would be greatly appreciated.

For the Herald’s full gallery of photos from the rodeo click HERE.