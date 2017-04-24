Connie Joe elected to Lower Nicola Indian Band council

Connie Joe will take her place alongside the six other elected councillors of the Lower Nicola Indian Band this week, after emerging victorious in a byelection held on April 22.

Joe won the seat, earning 37 votes in a seven-candidate race. She bested the next closest candidates — Hrolfe Joe and Stuart Jackson — by differences of three and six votes respectively.

Three former councillors who failed to win re-election back in october came up short in the by-election.

Robert Sterling Jr. received 29 votes, Molly Tooldlican collected 25 and Clyde Sam had 22 votes.

Candidate Richard Jackson Jr. received just 17 votes.

Connie Joe was the only byelection candidate who didn’t campaign for a spot on council in the general election last October.

Voter turnout in the byelection was just 20 per cent as 195 people cast a ballot of an eligible 971.

Joe will take the seat left vacant by Nicholas Peterson, who was elected to council seven months ago but later moved away from the community, vacating his seat.

“Nicholas moved back to his other home in Utah with his family,” said LNIB Chief Aaron Sam.

With Joe replacing Peterson, five of seven councillors for the Lower Nicola Indian Band are women.