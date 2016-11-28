Conservation app makes it easy to report violations

While many head out to the wilderness to escape the daily hum of technology, the launch of a new conservation app has the BC Wildlife Federation (BCWF) encouraging outdoorsmen to bring their smart phones with them in the great outdoors

The app is designed to make it easy for users to take geo-referenced, time-stamped photos or videos in order to document illegal use or abuse of natural resources.

As the app uses a smartphone’s built-in GPS, the reporting system works even when the phone is technically out of a service area, or is receiving no signal.

Though it is currently only available for iPhone users, an Android-friendly version is currently in development.

The app even has B.C. roots, as it was developed by the Spatial Information for Community Engagement (SpICE) Lab at the University of British Columbia’s Okanagan campus.

“As researchers interested in collaborative science with real-world applications, we are pleased to be part of this important conservation effort,” said SpICE director Jon Corbett in a press release on Nov. 28. “We look forward to seeing how an app developed in our lab is able to help the efforts of the 50,000 BCWF members, interested members of the public, and the enforcement agencies they assist.”

When users report an abuse, they have the option of making the report private or public. Should the user choose to submit the report as public, it will be vetted by a moderator before being uploaded to the public website, located here (https://bcwf.geolive.ca).

The reporting system is limited to accepting reports of abuses of natural resources – which means that there is no method for users to report infractions related to problem wildlife, or human-wildlife conflicts.

Still, there are plenty of categories of infractions to choose from on the app when reporting an abuse; everything from illegal dumping of household materials, hunting out of season and unlawful harvesting of timber to suspicious or illegal pumps in creeks.

Rick Simpson, from the BCWF Region 8 Okanagan, encouraged everyone to download the free app and to provide feedback to the development team.

“By using the app to text your observations you are helping, in a big way, our thinly stretched enforcement people to avoid wasting valuable follow-up response time, by pinpointing the specific geo-location, time, date, and capturing an image of your observed infractions,” said Simpson in the press release. “This is an exciting time for conservation.”