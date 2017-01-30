Conservation officer investigating after five birds of prey found dead

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is investigating the suspicious deaths of five birds of prey, whose bodies were found over the course of a few days on a property in Merritt.

The bodies of five birds — one great horned owl and four red-tailed hawks — were discovered on Ollie Harasym’s property on Quilchena Avenue near the Coldwater River by her son Treven between Jan. 20 and Jan. 22.

After examining the birds’ carcasses, Harasym made the decision to call in Joe Garay, a conservation officer who works out of the Merritt field office.

“I couldn’t find any bleeding on them,” said Harasym. “[Garay] couldn’t find anything either because he phoned us back and said ‘No they weren’t shot.’”

With the cause of the birds’ deaths still unknown, Garay collected the carcasses for further examination.

Harasym, who has lived in Merritt since 1990, said she’s never seen anything like it.

She added that her home’s proximity to the river means that raptors are a common sight in the skies above her property, as birds often find their food near the river, or wooded areas on her property.

“It’s just really sad. There’s nothing in my yard — I don’t put poisons out,” said Harasym. “There are other birds here and we haven’t found any of them dead.”

The bodies of the birds were currently in cold storage, awaiting examination from the provincial veterinarian, Garay told Herald via email.