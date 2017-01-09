Constant barrage of snow keeps removal crews on their toes

All over the province (and perhaps the rest of the nation), communities are watching the municipalities in Metro Vancouver struggle to deal with the never-ending onslaught of snow, as salt shortages and lack of available snowplows plague B.C.’s coast.

But while Merritt is a little better equipped to deal with heavy snowfall, workers at the city’s public works department have had their hands full keeping the city moving with a heavier-than-normal amount of snow falling on the Nicola Valley so far this winter.

“We get kind of the same issues every year — this year maybe a little more because of the volume of snow we’ve had,” said Darrell Finnigan, superintendent of public works with the City of Merritt. “The big ones we have, that hamper doing our job is when people put snow out on the roads, and the roads get narrower and narrower.”

Finnigan emphasized that the public is responsible for clearing the sidewalks in front of their home, and their own driveways — but need to be conscious about where they put that snow.

“People need to put the snow from their yard and their driveway in their yard. The little bit of snow from the sidewalks can go out along the edge of the sidewalk…. But everybody likes to push all of it out to the road.”

Despite the busy schedule, Finnigan said his team has still found some time to offer some advice on winter road management to municipalities on the coast who’ve come calling to Merritt during the days of heavy snowfall.

“I’ve been contacted by three municipalities on the coast already,” said Finnigan. “And I anticipate I will be contacted more. They are looking for sand, salt and I had one inquiry on how we use the beet juice.”

Supply is low and demand is high for salt in Metro Vancouver, where footage of a salt pile being devoured by area-homeowners in a matter of minutes went viral last week.

But, as Finnigan explained, there isn’t much opportunity for Merritt to make a quick buck selling salt to our neighbours on the south coast, as the city doesn’t stockpile salt or sand itself.

“We purchase everything from VSA as we need it. We don’t have to stockpile any salt, any beet juice or any sand,” explained Finnigan. Beet juice refers to an anti-icing concoction comprised of saline and sugar-beet juice, which is sprayed on roads to prevent ice from bonding with the road’s surface.

With work crews with the city scheduled to be removing snow after 7 p.m. tonight (Jan. 9), Finnigan reminded the public to ensure all cars were removed from downtown roads between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m.

As of Monday afternoon, Merritt had received about 6 cm of snow overnight and through the morning, with the potential for more in the evening, said Matt MacDonald, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Twenty-six centimetres had accumulated on the Coquihalla summit as of the afternoon on Jan. 9, added MacDonald, who expected more snow to fall on Highway 5 throughout the evening.

And lest you think that the depths of winter had already passed, MacDonald said that temperatures are expected to drop back down this week, hitting a low of -21 C overnight on Tuesday.

“We’re seeing another insurgence of this arctic air,” said MacDonald. “It’s obviously been a pretty cold winter, with several arctic outbreaks already. This looks to be the last one here, at least for January.”

Temperatures were expected to stay about ten degrees below seasonal averages until Friday, he added.

Constant traffic makes for constant vigilance

While city workers battle to keep the streets clear of the white stuff, maintenance crews at the Nicola Valley Health Centre have been waging a battle of their own to keep the emergency bay and parking lot clear, for patients and staff alike.

Dwaine Algate, plant services manager with Interior Health, explained that keeping area clear of snow presents a bit of a logistical conundrum, as ambulances are coming and going at unpredictable times — and staff are at the hospital (and therefore parked in the parking lot) 24 hours a day.

“Guys start at 6, and are on-call throughout the night if it snows,” he explained. “We’re pretty well equipped for it. We’ve handled bigger snowfalls in the past.”

But one longtime Merritt resident who has spent a considerable amount of time at the Nicola Valley Hospital disagreed with Algate’s assessment of how well maintained the hospital is. Dr. Robert Holmes, who worked as a surgeon at the hospital from 1975 to 2000, described the entrance to the hospital as “icy, uneven and dangerous,” in a message to the Herald on Jan. 6.

Holmes attached two photos he said were taken a short time apart on Jan. 5 — one showing the entrance to the Nicola Valley Hospital covered in a layer of compacted snow, while the other showed a parking lot at the local Save-On Foods; cleared completely bare.

But Algate said the pictures lack context.

“It’s also a matter of timing. Did my guys work there two hours earlier, and when he took the Save-On picture, were they done ten minutes before?” he asked. “With the emergency, we can’t always get in there because with two ambulances parked there, we can’t get to it. If we’re doing a whole parking lot, we can’t do that part because we don’t have access. We have guys working on it all the time, it’s just a matter of circumstances.”

Algate added that all complaints about the state of the parking lot, entrance and emergency bay are forwarded to him — and he had yet to receive a complaint this season regarding the winter conditions.