Contracts awarded for Kinder Morgan pipeline, but construction start date still unclear

Kinder Morgan has announced it has hired six general contractors to doll out work on each section of the route for its $7.4 million Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Surerus Murphy Joint Venture has been named the general contractor for spread 5A (B.C. Interior), which will involve work on three pump stations and 185 km of pipeline spanning from just north of Kamloops to the Kingsvale area south of Merritt.

Macro Spiecapag Joint Venture will be the general contractor for spread 5B (Coquihalla to Hope) which will involve work on approximately 85 km of pipeline and upgrades to one pump station from Kingsvale to Hope.

“The contractors will directly hire the individuals and sub-contractors needed for each contract and scope of work,” stated a Kinder Morgan press release.

Kinder Morgan is planning to twin its Trans Mountain oil pipeline that runs from Edmonton to Burnaby, passing through Merritt along the way. However, when work will officially be allowed to begin is still to be determined.

The newly-elected B.C. NDP government has been granted intervenor status in court cases challenging the federal government’s approval of the project set to take place this November, and has been vocal in its opposition to the project.

On the campaign trail, NDP leader John Hogan said his government would do everything in its power to stop the pipeline from moving forward.

In August, Environment Minister George Heyman said Kinder Morgan had not met all the requirements of the environmental assessment certificate issued by the previous B.C. Liberal government. Until it does, construction of the new pipeline cannot begin.

Construction camps — one of which was earmarked to be set up in Merritt this month — also cannot be set up until the B.C. environmental assessment office has accepted the plan submitted by the company for its worker accommodation strategy, the Ministry of Environment told the Herald.

The National Energy Board (NEB) is also holding detailed route hearings in the next few months as part of its ongoing regulatory oversight of the expansion project.

The detailed route approval process will determine the exact placement of the new pipeline within the approved corridor, and is a key step required by the NEB before construction can begin on the new pipeline, stated a press release from the NEB.

Hearings regarding various tracts of lands located in the first two segments of the pipeline in Alberta are set to begin in November and December, while hearing regarding the remaining segments through B.C. will take place in 2018.

According to Kinder Morgan’s website, spread 5A and 5B will involve site clearing in Merritt this fall with pipeline construction expected to get started in May and June of 2018.