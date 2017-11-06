Coquihalla construction on hold for the winter

When winter conditions arrive on the Coquihalla Highway, travellers should be prepared for delays and closures — but at least they won’t have to worry about ongoing construction this season.

Two construction projects along the stretch of highway between Merritt and Hope will be put on hold for the winter, as crews at the Dry Gulch bridge and the Box Canyon chain-up area plan to take a pause until the spring.

Traffic was down to one lane in both directions along the Dry Gulch bridge this summer, as structural work and resurfacing took place for the first time since the bridge was originally constructed more than 30 years ago, explained a spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The bulk of the project, including all the structural work, were completed this year. Only site cleanup remains for the Dry Gulch bridge, which begin once the snow has melted in early May, the spokesperson explained.

By December, all the lanes will be open and the speed limits will return to normal as part of the variable speed corridor.

Meanwhile, an expanded Box Canyon chain-up area will be open this winter, while work will resume on the final build-out in the spring of 2018. That project is anticipated to be finished in July, according to the Ministry of Transportation.