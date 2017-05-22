Coquihalla Highway closed during busy day of traffic

Highway 5 between Merritt and Hope is likely to remain closed until midnight, according to a tweet from VSA Highway Maintenance.

Victoria Day is one of the busiest days of the year for the route with as many as 25,000 vehicles travelling on the stretch of highway, stated a press release from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure. The highway was closed in both directions around 5:00 a.m., after a semitrailer caught fire about 25 kilometres south of Merritt.

#BCHwy5 closure update:

HazMat assessment complete. Extinguiment & Cleanup begins. Est time of opening midnight.

#BCHwy5 closure update:

HazMat assessment complete. Extinguiment & Cleanup begins. Est time of opening midnight.

Next update at 23:00 h

The trailer was hauling dangerous goods when it caught fire, stated the press release.

“Ministry crews and VSA Highway Maintenance are working with the Ministry of Environment, Transport Canada and a hazardous materials team to contain the situation,” – press release from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure

An air quality advisory was issued for the Kingsvale area by the Interior Health Authority (IHA) at 11:17 a.m.

The IHA advised individuals in the area who smelled or tasted anything unusual to seek shelter indoors.

“At this time, there is no indication that local water is impacted by this fire.” – IHA

Drivers were being rerouted on Highway 8 to Spences Bridge and Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon.