Coquihalla Highway reopens, drivers urged to use caution

After being closed for nearly an entire day, Ministry of Transportation crews reopened the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope as of 2 p.m. today.

The ministry is advising motorists to drive with extreme caution, and to watch for pooling water and compact snow in some sections.

Drivers should also stay below 80 kilometres per hour. Variable speed signs around the Coquihalla summit have already dropped the speed limit from 120 km per hour to about 60 to 70 km per hour.

Watch for broken-down vehicles and make way for emergency, maintenance, and commercial vehicle safety and enforcement (CVSE) vehicles.

No vehicle should ever pass a working snowplow.

Motorists are reminded to obey direction from traffic control personnel, RCMP and CVSE who will be on site.

Check DriveBC for updates.

The Ministry of Transportation initially closed the Coquihalla Highway at about noon yesterday (Feb. 9) due to freezing rain that caused multiple semi-trucks to jackknife and block the highway.

By 4 p.m. the decision was made to reopen the highway after having cleared the road surface and letting the backlogged traffic through However, another sudden bout of freezing rain led to more accidents and the highway was forced to close again.

About 1,000 vehicles were trapped on the road as a result, and passenger vehicles were slowly moved through in both directions.

Crews also supplied those trapped on the highway with food, water and gas. There were just 50 to 100 cars still trapped on the road as of 10 a.m. this morning.

Earlier on Feb. 9, both Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon and Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton were closed due to avalanche precautions. When coupled with the Coquihalla shutdown, essentially cut off access to the Lower Mainland from the southern Interior.

As of 2:00 p.m. today, Highway 1 was still closed through the Fraser Canyon. Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton and Highway 5A north of Princeton were closed this morning for avalanche concerns, but have since reopened.

While a winter storm warning for the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope are no longer in effect, Environment Canada meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau said snow is still in the forecast.

“For today and tonight, we are still expecting periods of snow over the Coquihalla, especially from Hope to Merritt,” she said. “Potentially five to ten centimetres this afternoon, and another five to 10 centimetres tonight. We are going to start to dry out though as we start to move into the weekend.”

She said there is a chance of flurries on the highway Saturday, but only in the neighbourhood of two to four centimetres.

“Going into Sunday and Monday, we’re looking at a mix of sun and cloud, not expecting much in the way of snowfall on the Coquihalla.”

Charbonneau said this type of weather isn’t unheard of this time of year.

“Certainly I would say the storm from the last couple days has been noteworthy, especially when you look at the amount of freezing rain we saw in the Fraser Valley, and the snow and freezing rain on the Coquihalla as well,” she said.