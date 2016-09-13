Cougar attack victim sought by conservation office

B.C.’s Conservation Officer Service (COS) is looking for both a man, and the cougar who attacked him.

Conservation inspector for the Okanagan Region, Tobe Sprado, said they received word from staff at the Paradise Lake recreation site that a man had apparently been injured by a cougar at the neighbouring Island Lake recreation site on Sunday (Sept. 11).

Sprado recounted a third-hand tale that at about dusk a man who was in the process of retrieving fire wood was allegedly swiped in the face by a cougar, which injured one of his ears.

“One of the other campers in the recreation site provided first aid,” Sprado said, adding that he heard the injury was minor in nature and the man spent the night at the campground, and left the next morning.

“The people that provided the first aid went over to Paradise Lake resort and informed them of the cougar encounter, and it was the Paradise Lake resort staff that called the COS on Monday morning,” Sprado said.

He said they attended the scene that afternoon and deployed hounds in the area.

“They didn’t pick up anything to indicate there was a cougar nearby,” Sprado said.

He said that evening COS set up cameras, traps and put out bait in the hopes the cougar would return, but upon returning to the site this morning conservation officers didn’t find anything in the traps, nor did the cameras capture any footage of a cougar.

Hounds were deployed again, but failed to find any evidence of a cougar in the area.

“It’s an unsubstantiated cougar encounter,” said Sprado.

“We’re also looking for the victim. If he could give us a call, it would be greatly appreciated,” he said.

He said the victim was described to them as an elderly person who was hunting in the area, and is believed to be from Peachland.

“It’s third-hand information is what we have,” Sprado said, adding that no one that conservation officers have spoken to witnessed the incident.

The Island Lake and Paradise Lake recreation sites are small, secluded campgrounds located about 60 kilometres southeast of Merritt. Both sites are currently closed due to the report of a cougar in the area, according to the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations website sitesandtrailsbc.ca.

Anyone with any information about this incident can call the BC Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.