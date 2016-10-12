Council approves wildfire plan

Every property owner knows it’s prudent to stay on top of fire-proofing their homes or businesses — following the latest, most up-to-date practices to protect their investments.

The City of Merritt is no different, which is why city council voted unanimously at the regularly scheduled meeting on Oct. 11 to approve the updated Community Wildfire Protection Plan — a comprehensive report which outlines a number of priorities for the city and Merritt Fire Rescue to pursue, in order to make the town better equipped to deal with the growing risk of wildfires.

Given that Merritt’s last CWPP was most recently updated in 2006, it was a priority for the city and Merritt Fire Rescue to bring in expert consultants to help formulate the new CWPP, explained fire protection officer Sky McKeown.

The plan was created by the B.A. Blackwell & Associates Ltd. consulting firm, based in North Vancouver — but the report was supplemented by knowledge from local firefighters and stakeholders, explained McKeown.

“When it comes to priorities, did you have any input on this, or was this what we were told?” Coun. Dave Baker asked at the council meeting on Oct. 11.

“We worked with the contractor to create this. We had some of our own concerns, but they’ve identified — through their experience and working with other municipalities — the core concept of a community fire protection plan,” replied Merritt Fire Chief Dave Tomkinson. “There are some items in here that we think are far-reaching from a fire department perspective, but we’re in support of a community involved fire protection plan.”

The report contains 28 recommendations for improving the community’s fire safety and response. The recommendations are identified as high, moderate or low priority and pertain to a broad range of fire safety topics; from landscape management to the purchasing of a new sprinkler trailer for Merritt Fire Rescue.

The City of Merritt however, won’t be tackling all 28 recommendations at once — rather, based on the motion passed at the council meeting on Oct. 11, city staff will address the needs of the plan by adding provisions to the city’s five year plan, with higher priority items slotted in first.