Council briefs: in-kind grant awarded for Winter Powwow

Merritt city council voted 6-1 in favour of granting an in-kind extraordinary grant worth about $1,100 to the Winter Celebrations Powwow Committee to rent the Merritt civic centre from Dec. 15 to 17 for the 8th annual event.

Only Coun. Linda Brown voted in opposition.

The committee received in-kind support from the city in 2015 and 2016 for the event.

New software

The recreation and facilities department is getting new management software.

In a report to council director Lee Nelles said the current computer program no longer has technical support provided by the parent company, making the purchase of a new system necessary.

About $18,800 is being spent of a budgeted $30,000 for the software. Council approved the purchase unanimously.