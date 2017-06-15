Council to consider changing multi-use sports box to pickle ball courts

Merritt city council is considering making the multi-use lacrosse box in Central Park the exclusive home for pickle ball.

Council will hear from staff at a special council meeting next Tuesday at 7 p.m., and determine whether or not to give the million dollar facility to the Merritt Pickle Ball Club for their exclusive use.

Approving the club’s request would call for a $90,000 retrofit of the facility to convert it to pickle ball courts. The club is seeking a federal grant of $25,000 to put towards the retrofit.

On May 9, club president Brian Dafoe requested that council make the facility the group’s permanent home. He was in attendance again at Tuesday’s meeting, as council was considering writing a letter of support for the group’s federal grant application.

The deadline for the grant is next Friday, and the club needs to know if council will grant their request to make the sports box their permanent home before they move ahead with the grant or obtain any other funding and contractor bids, Dafoe told council.

“I think that we need to do something with that lacrosse box,” said Merritt Mayor Neil Menard, adding that it is well used by the pickle ball club, and that he only sees people playing other sports such as ball hockey, basketball or lacrosse on occasion.

“I think this is the right thing for us to do,” Menard said of the Pickle Ball Club’s request to take over the facility. “The [Nicola Valley Minor Lacrosse Association] — who was the mover and shaker in order to push us to build the lacrosse box in the first place — [doesn’t] use it.”

The pickle ballers have used the facility for the past year, since being granted permission from council to have court lines painted on the surface. Council also granted the group of 50 senior players the rights to the court several mornings per week, and authorized the purchase of four additional nets.

On Tuesday, council considered amending the motion on the letter of support to include its approval of the Pickle Ball Club taking over the sports box, but ultimately decided to get staff’s input first.

“I’m little reluctant to do [this] without any input from staff,” said Coun. Linda Brown, who also said she felt giving the sports box to the club was a good idea.

Coun. Diana Norgaard said she was also in need of getting staff input first as well.

Coun. Kurt Christopherson said he was in support of having the additional meeting, but was prepared to make the decision to give the pickle ball group the sports box that night rather than waste more time.

He said the facility is used very little and claimed the public hasn’t embraced it.

“I’m not prepared, as a councillor, to throw any more money at that facility when we have an organization that’s willing to put in the time and money,” said Christopherson.

Coun. Ginny Prowal said she didn’t have a problem with making the sports box the club’s exclusive home if they’d be willing to share it with other sports

However, the retrofit would involve making changes to the facility that would turn it from a multi-use facility to a single use one that is unusable for other sports. Those renovations include placing a rubberized membrane over the concrete and sealing the boards, Dafoe told council.

“It would be exclusively for the pickle ball [club] no different than the tennis club,” Dafoe told the Herald, adding that pickle ball is a fast-growing sport amongst seniors.

Dafoe said making these changes would address existing issues with the facility pertaining to drainage, warping boards and cracks in the concrete.

“This is an opportunity I feel for the City of Merritt and the citizens of Merritt not to be hamstrung any longer,” Dafoe said of repairs the sports box needs.

Dafoe told the Herald the club can still use the sports box for pickle ball without the retrofit, but it would be too dangerous due to the fact that it can get extremely slippery with any condensation that falls on it.

At the meeting, Coun. Mike Goetz said that while the facility was originally intended to be used only for lacrosse, the council of the day decided it would be a better idea to make it a multi-use facility.

“What’s not to say a years from now somebody else comes along and says I want to start X, Y, Z, but we can’t because … it can only be used for one thing,” said Goetz.

“Citizens of the community paid for that and citizens of the community expect to use it,” he said. “I think if we’re going to do this kind of thing you need to go to the public and say how do you feel about this, because it may it may not get used a lot, but it was built as a multi-use box.”

Council voted 5-1 in favour of having a special council meeting on the matter of whether or not to support the Pickle Ball Club taking exclusive ownership of the facility. Only Mayor Menard voted in opposition.

Coun. Dave Baker was not in attendance.

At a special council meeting, council can make decisions like at any other regular meeting and requires just 24 hours’ notice before holding one, City of Merritt corporate officer Melisa Miles told the Herald.

The multi-use sports box is a little more than two years removed from being opened, and this past winter was flooded for ice skating for the first time.

The City of Merritt’s recently adopted parks master plan recommends that the city should “reassess the Central Park multi-use sports box, should usage remain low and isolated to only a few user groups.” It goes on to state that if this is the case the city should look into examining alternative operating models and the development of business plans for each model.