Council to consider permits for supportive housing

ASK Wellness is looking for approval of a pair of permits for the 30-unit supportive housing complex it intends to build downtown on Quilchena Ave.

Council will vote on both a development permit for the project and development variance permit at its Jan. 10 council meeting.

The project requires a number of parking related variances, and has some conditions to meet before construction can begin.

One condition listed is a request from the Nicola Tribal Association to conduct a field reconnaissance on the property to identify any potential cultural features that may be impacted by the proposed development.

By a 6-0 unanimous vote at the regular meeting on Dec. 20, council approved directing staff to give public notice that the permits will be considered for approval on Jan. 10, 2017.

Coun. Diana Norgaard excused herself from voting under a perceived conflict of interest, as she is a member of the steering committee for the project.

Once the building is constructed, ASK Wellness will provide support services for the tenants. The 30-unit building that will be built at 2270 Quilchena Avenue between Blair and Charters Street, is to be geared towards those currently at-risk of becoming homeless.

ASK Wellness executive director Bob Hughes told council that the residents of this complex would be Merrittonians and people from surrounding communities like Lower Nicola, but not include people from Kamloops.

“We’ve identified, through partnership with the Nicola Valley Shelter and Support Society and various other non-profit organizations in the community that the population that is most in need are people who [are] in the community or coming from smaller communities around the city that are lacking housing,” Hughes said.

Hughes told council that he hopes to have the facility up and running by this time next year.