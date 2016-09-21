Council considers scrapping parking bylaw

The City of Merritt is taking a hard look at a controversial parking bylaw that has downtown business owners up in arms.

The business advocacy group known as Downtown Voice came out of a committee of the whole meeting with city council on Tuesday (Sept. 20) assured their concerns surrounding the parking bylaw would be taken into consideration.

In lieu of providing the required number of off-street parking spaces on a property, a business must pay the city a $3,500 fee for every spot short of its requirement under the bylaw.

That money is held in reserve to fund any parking infrastructure needed in the future such as a parkade.

“The reason local governments have the enabling legislation to create a parking reserve is it can’t be on any one business downtown, it’s a situation where it’s up to government to collect a little bit from all, and then at some point build something,” City of Merritt chief administrative officer Shawn Boven told the Herald.

The few members of Downtown Voice who spoke with council at the meeting recommended the bylaw be abandoned entirely.

The group contends that this bylaw is hurting the development it is designed to facilitate, believing it will hurt real estate sales and reduce the occupancy of existing buildings. The group has also pointed to specific examples, such as City Furniture and Nicola Lanes Bowling, which are both looking to find buyers for their respective downtown buildings.

The problem for businesses like these is that the bylaw limits the pool of potential buyers, as anyone interested in the building would be deterred if they had to incur the parking fines because their business required more parking spots than what’s already on the property.

Many councillors agreed with the group’s position on the bylaw.

“I personally find there’s tons of parking spots downtown,” said Coun. Linda Brown. “I don’t understand why we’re enforcing a bylaw that doesn’t make sense.”

“I would like to get rid of this bylaw,” said Coun. Dave Baker. “I think we have ample parking downtown [and] I don’t see us growing to the extent where we need to worry about this kind of thing yet.”

Coun. Mike Goetz pointed out that the bylaw is in place to alleviate a parking issue by having the money to build a parkade, but that would cost in the $10 million range.

The city used to charge $4,700 per missing parking spot and to date has collected about $72,000 since the bylaw as first introduced in 1980.

He said “I think we should put this to bed for a while. When we start hovering around 85, 90, 100 thousand people then you start thinking about this kind of thing.”

Snee told the Herald that the $3,500 fee doesn’t make sense as it wouldn’t be enough to generate the kind of money needed for a parkade.

Members of the Nicola Valley Theatre Society (NVCTS) have also expressed opposition to the parking bylaw. At the City of Merritt’s council meeting last week, members asked council for a variance of 107 parking spots. Council instead chose to defer a decision on the variance.

The property the proposed theatre only has space for nine parking stalls, and the fees the society would incur would cost it more than $300,000 if they are not able to secure shared use agreements with other businesses. In a letter to council, NVCTS stated they have shared use agreements in place for 67 spots and are awaiting confirmation on another 134 space, however, this scenario isn’t their ideal one.

Snee said council seemed to hear out and most agreed with the points the group brought forward.

“The important thing today its that you now have an organization that comes here and talks to us and let’s us know what’s happening,” Menard said in the meeting.

Downtown Voice had come to council requesting an alternative such as one-way streets, but has scrapped that request as parking isn’t an issue in Merritt at the moment.

Boven said a staff report on the parking bylaw will be presented to council at the Oct. 11 regular council meeting, and council could recommend rescinding the bylaw after receiving the report.