Council defers decision on parking bylaw

Merritt city council won’t let the pay-in-lieu of parking provision in its zoning bylaw go without something to replace it.

At it’s regular meeting on Tuesday (Oct. 25) council chose to defer a decision on the fate of the clause in the city’s zoning bylaw, which charges a business $3,500 per parking spot if it has fewer stalls than required in the bylaw.

That money is held in reserve to fund any parking infrastructure needed in the future, such as a parkade.

Coun. Mike Goetz made the motion that council defer a decision and schedule a workshop on the issue with concerned business owners.

The motion was approved by a vote of 4-2.

Councillors Dave Baker and Ginny Prowal were opposed to the deferment and Coun. Linda Brown was not in attendance.

Councillors Goetz, Diana Norgaard, Kurt Christopherson and Mayor Neil Menard voted to defer.

Goetz said he didn’t think there had been enough discussion with the delegation of business owners known as Downtown Voice who have been lobbying against this provision in the zoning bylaw.

“I just don’t feel comfortable moving forward with this tonight as it sits,” Goetz said. “We’ve heard what the Downtown [Voice] people have had to say, but I still think we need to sit down and hash it out and come to a better agreement than what I’m seeing here.”

After voting, Menard said this is an important issue that has the business community concerned, and needs to be addressed.

Members of Downtown Voice spoke with city council at a committee of the whole meeting last month, asking that the payment-in-lieu of parking be removed from the bylaw entirely, and didn’t suggest any alternative.

At that meeting on Sept. 20, Coun. Brown, Coun. Mike Goetz and Coun. Dave Baker voiced their support for changing or removing the bylaw.

Outside council chambers on Tuesday, Goetz told the Herald there needs to be something to replace the fee in the parking bylaw.

“You can’t just have nothing,” he said. “And we haven’t talked that part [through].”

Goetz said he wouldn’t want council to make a decision without first consulting with downtown business owners to ensure they’re happy with the change.

“It’s best we all work together,” he said.

Downtown Voice member Bruce McMurchy, who attended the meeting, said he and other members of the group came out of the meeting shaking their heads in disbelief, shock and disgust.

He said he’s willing to have another meeting with council, but objected to meeting on a Saturday as small business owners work Saturdays.

City staff prepared a report on the pay in lieu of parking provision in the bylaw for Tuesday’s regular meeting, providing council with four options to consider. Those options were to keep the provision status quo, exempt properties zoned C2 (central business district) from having to provide any parking, and keep the fee for other zones, exempt C2 and lower the fee per space or scrap the fees entirely and conduct a parking needs assessment.

The recommended option from staff was to maintain the status quo.

Removing payment could raise taxes

The staff report on the parking bylaw states that if council removes the payment-in-lieu of parking provision, future parking costs would need to come from taxpayer dollars and a tax increase may be necessary.

“Some may consider this course to be a business subsidy,” the report stated.

While the report acknowledged there may currently be ample parking downtown given the amount of vacant buildings and lack of people frequenting the area after business hours, the future needs to be considered, and Merritt’s official community plan calls for a revitalization of the downtown.

“Revitalizing the downtown and then experiencing a shortage of parking could dampen economic prosperity,” the report stated.

However, it is economic prosperity the group Downtown Voice says the bylaw is prohibiting.

The group contends that the parking bylaw hurts real estate sales and limits the pool of potential buyers, as anyone interested in the building would be deterred if they had to incur the parking fines because their business required more parking spots.

The pay in lieu of parking provision has been around in some form or another since 1980, but has only collected two fees — one in 1997 for $65,800 and again in 2015 for $3,500. The current total in the fund is $71,789 for parking infrastructure.

The report suggested the city may want to use that money to look into acquiring new parking spaces now.

Merritt has had a total of seven zoning bylaws, the latest of which was approved back in 2015. Under that update, properties zoned C2 were required to pay the $3,500 fee in lieu of parking, after having been exempt for 10 years under the previous zoning bylaw from having to provide any parking spaces at all.

Under the latest rules, a business can also apply for a variance for the number of parking spots it is required to offer.