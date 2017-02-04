Council doles out the dough with grant requests

City council took a look at grant-in-aid requests last Thursday (Jan. 26) with the majority getting their seal of approval.

In total, 18 of 23 requests were approved by council, four were deferred and one was denied, for a total of about $28,300 being given out to support local organizations and events.

Seven of the 23 requests were in-kind, meaning that in addition to the $28,300 council nixed the costs of renting various city facilities to the tune of about $8,600.

The Nicola Valley Farmer’s Market, Nicola Valley Skating Club, B.C. Ambassador Program, Merritt Country Run Society, Merritt Otters Swim Club and Merritt Dance Society all received 100 per cent of their in-kind requests to support various events this year. The Merritt Vollyball Association, however, received just $1,800 of its $2,500 request for the rental of the civic centre for its Volleyfest social.

Council only denied a request from Angels Animal Rescue for $5,000, which was earmarked for general expenses of the operation.

The largest dollar amount that was approved went to support the 2017 Forestry Week Logger Sports Show coming up in September. Council provided the chamber of commerce with $8,250 to cover increased expenses. The grant is about $3,000 more than what the chamber received last year.

Council gave $6,000 to the Nicola Valley Community Arts Council for the third consecutive year after hearing from the council’s vice president, Jean Kiergral, who said that the arts council has experienced a “180 degree turnaround this year.”

“This organization has been losing members and losing volunteers for approximately four years, struggling along with the minimum amount of work,” Kiegral said.

She said that since the group’s annual general meeting in December, there has been a resurgence in membership. She said the arts council was $4,000 in the hole last year, and that the organization would be “toast” without this grant.

The $6,000 helps the arts council secure a matching grant from the BC Arts Council.

Another $4,500 was doled out to Merritt Country Christmas to help support the group’s annual week of Christmas time events. Country Christmas representative Jack Polmans told council the grant was crucial to breaking even on their expenses this year.

“[With] this grant we will be in the black,” Polmans told council.

Council also gave $2,000 to aid the Merritt Centennials with the club’s operating costs. Merritt Mayor Neil Menard excused himself from the deliberations of this request as he is the president of the hockey club.

Council also gave $2,250 to the Law Enforcement Charity Hockey Tournament, $1,500 to the Nicola Valley Community Band and $1,395 to the Nicola Valley Community Garden Society to aid the cost of expanding community gardens.

Gold Country Communities Societies received $1,000 for its fifth annual geocaching event and the Quad Riders ATV Association of B.C. and Merritt & District Hospice Society each received $500. ASK Wellness also received $500 to put towards its annual homeless count.

Council deferred four requests for more information – a $4,400 request from the Nicola Valley Skating Club to pay for coaches from Kamloops, a $3,000 sponsorship grant request from the chamber of commerce, a $10,000 request from the Merritt Mountain Bike Association for trail development and a request for $10,000 from the Nicola Valley Rodeo Association.