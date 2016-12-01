Council may cap rent for Nicola Family Therapy

City council may put a cap on the rent for the local counselling agency, Nicola Family Therapy (NFT).

The non-profit organization rents office space at city hall. On Tuesday (No. 22) NFT representative Sue Sterling-Burr asked for the cap, explaining that since 2011 they’ve seen a 69 per cent increase in their rent — an average increase of 13.6 per cent per year.

“As a non-profit society, we have a very small budget,” she said. “We currently have a budget of approximately $219,000 per year and our expenses [are] about $225,000,” she said adding that the organization is trying to cut costs.

“This includes not replacing a counsellor who has just left and moved away from the community, and that’s to ensure we finish this year without going over budget,” she said.

Coun. Mike Goetz said that back in 2008 NFT had a cap on its rent, which was removed at the request of the city’s leisure services manager.

“I guess at the point that we’re at now is maybe it’s time to review that again,” he said.

Coun. Kurt Christopherson made a notice of motion later in the meeting that council consider capping NFT’s rent during its 2017 budget meetings.

That motion will now come up at a regular council meeting.

NFT has been providing mental health services in Merritt for 23 years and added 177 new clients this year, Sterling-Burr told council.

It has provided services to about 4,300 people over those 23 years, she said.

Given the impending closure of the Tolko sawmill on Dec. 16, Sterling-Burr told council she anticipates NFT will have a higher case load in 2017.

She said the location at city hall is ideal for the organization as it is central and near a bus stop.

