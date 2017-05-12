Council passes 2017 budget

Merritt city council has adopted its 2017 municipal budget.

Council passed its five-year financial plan bylaw by a 6-1 vote at its May 9 regular council meeting.

At the meeting, Coun. Linda Brown reiterated her opposition to having a property tax increase, which is expected to be passed at 1.5 per cent.

“I didn’t vote for the increase in property taxation and I won’t be approving this,” she said.

Capital projects in the 2017 budget include completing the median landscaping on Nicola Avenue, installing LED streetlights in the downtown core and completing the replacement of the Nicola Valley Aquatic centre roof.

Projects the city is eyeing dependant on grant funding in the budget include universal water metering and a surface upgrade to the Rotary Park playground.

Phase two of the firehall expansion was approved in principal subject to electoral approval. The project is estimated to cost $2 million and will require the city to borrow money.

Grant funding will be used to complete water and sewer line replacement on Coldwater Avenue, and finish UV systems upgrades to the water treatment facility that are included in this year’s budget.

There are no increases to staffing levels or expanded service levels in the five-year plan, but all existing service levels will be maintained, with increases only to contractual obligations.

The city is looking at a sizeable loss in revenue of about four to six per cent in 2018 due to the shutdown of the Tolko sawmill.

Due to an error, third reading of the 2017 tax rate had to be rescinded at Tuesday’s meeting and passed again with corrected information.

Council is not allowed to pass third reading and adopt a bylaw in the same meeting, so council voted to adopt on adopting the 2017 tax rate at a special council meeting on Thursday.

The 2017 property tax rate comes with a 1.5 per cent property tax increase for all classes.

Director of Finance Sheila Thiessen told the Herald that the average home worth about $240,000 in Merritt will see a $19 reduction in overall property taxes due to decreases in school and regional district rates offsetting increases in municipal and hospital district tax rates.

Residential properties make up 43 per cent of tax revenue for the City of Merritt.

Last year city council approved a property tax increase of 1.75 per cent.