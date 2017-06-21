Council says no to pickle ball-only retrofit

The sports box at Central Park will remain a multi-use facility, after city council defeated a motion granting the Merritt Pickle Ball Club exclusive use of the facility at a special council meeting held on June 20.

Council voted to 5-2 against a recommendation from staff to allow the club to use the outdoor sports box as their permanent home, which would have involved having the sports box retrofitted for pickle ball in the process. Merritt Mayor Neil Menard and Coun. Kurt Christopherson voted in favour of the motion.

More than 60 people filled council chambers for the meeting, with seven speakers taking to the podium to provide public input — most of which was against allowing the $1.1 million, multi-use facility to be converted into a single-use arena for a lone user group.

The facility has received criticism from some members of council for having low usage, but multiple members of the public who spoke at the meeting said they have attempted to use the sports box only to find it locked.

“It’s not used very much, but it is used,” said one speaker. “We can’t exclude those people.” “I’m not against pickle ball — it’s a great game — but [the club] can’t take over [the] use of [the sports box] and exclude everyone else. It’s just wrong.”

Nicola Valley Thunder midget team coach Wayne Kaboni said he’s in favour of keeping the facility a multi-use one.

“I think the key to community development is making sure that our youth are out of trouble and we’re keeping them active with positive influences — sports is one of the things that are very positive,” said Kaboni.

One speaker — who is a member of the Merritt Pickle Ball Club — said he didn’t think converting the multi-use sports box to pickle ball courts was a good idea, but pointed out that such a facility is needed, suggesting the lawn bowling club at N’Kwala Park be utilized instead given its low usage.

The pickle ball players have used the sports box for the past year, and have dedicated playing times at the facility. Club president Brian Dafoe told the Herald last week, however, that the surface has become too dangerous to play on and doesn’t want members to continue playing there in its current state.

At its June 13 regular meeting, city council was to vote on whether or not to write a letter of support for a $25,000 federal grant the Merritt Pickle Ball Club was pursuing that would put some funding towards a $90,000 retrofit of the facility for pickle ball.

But in order to apply for the grant, Dafoe told council he needed assurance from them they would make the sports box their exclusive home and allow the renovation — a request the group initially came forward with at a council meeting last month.

Dafoe said their proposed renovation would correct issues the facility has such drainage problems, warped boards and cracked concrete.

A decision was ultimately deferred to this week’s special council meeting in order to get input from staff.

A report from Sasha Bird, director of engineering and development for the city, recommended council dedicate the sports box exclusively to the Merritt Pickle Ball Club as requested.

However, that doesn’t mean staff were in favour of the idea, said Bird.

“I’m not saying I’m for it or not for it,” Bird told the Herald.

She said she put forward the club’s request because the Merritt Pickle Ball Club wanted this particular facility, but there was no time between meetings to do any research or get any cost estimates on alternative options before Tuesday’s meeting.

“My plan was just to offer council some other options verbally,” Bird old the Herald prior to Tuesday’s meeting.

But no input from staff was requested from council during Tuesday’s meeting.

On June 13, Coun. Brown mused that the idea was a good one, but on Tuesday felt more time was needed to look into examining the usage of the sports box as suggested in the parks master plan.

The City of Merritt parted ways with director of the recreation and facilities department, Brad Gilbert, earlier this year, and Brown said the facility should be left as is until the city has a new director in place.

Coun. Kurt Christophserson was in favour of giving the pickle ball club exclusive use of the facility.

“I very much like the concept of a multi-use facility, but the practicalities of providing such a facility are enormous. Being used for all purposes generally means not being useful for any of them,” said Christopherson.

“The idea to bring people to your community is what I call acceptable loss,” said Coun. Mike Goetz. “Nothing that we have makes any money — civic centre makes no money, arena makes no money, pool makes no money. Without those facilities people won’t come to your community,” said Goetz adding that these facilities are there for people to use whether the use it a lot or a little.

Coun. Norgaard said the city needs to look into finding the Pickle Ball Club a permanent home, adding that the sports box needs to be maintained as a facility for the entire community.

Coun. Dave Baker, who was not in attendance last week when the request was brought forward, said the community needs to look into making better use of the facility.

“I think what we need to do is get together as a community and use that box, whether it’s pickle ball or any other sport. We’re not using it to its extent,” said Baker.

Merritt Mayor Neil Menard said he was “in the same arena as councillor Christopherson,” alluding to his preference to give the pickle ball club exclusive use of the facility.

Menard said he received many phone calls and emails regarding this decision, most of which were against turing the sports box into pickle ball courts.

“My computer’s actually still cooling off from getting messages,” Menard joked.

He said the important thing was that the community came forward and made their voices heard and council listened, noting that issues such as the facility being left locked and poor drainage need to be addressed.

After the motion was defeated, Menard made a second motion, suggesting council submit a letter of support for the pickle ball club’s federal grant application and that the city examine N’Kwala Park as a possible home for the club.

That motion was also defeated.